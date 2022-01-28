Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency Effective at 8 P.M. asWinter Storm Expected to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to Downstate Regions The Weekend

State of Emergency Declared for Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk and Westchester Counties

Heavy Snow Now Expected Friday Evening Through Saturday for Long Island, New York City and Mid-Hudson Regions With Accumulations of 5 to 10 Inches Expected in NYC and 10 to 16 Inches Possible on Long Island

Governor Hochul Cautions New Yorkers to Stay Off the Roads This Weekend to Allow Emergency Response Crews to Work Safely

Long Island Rail Road to Suspend Service on All Branches; Blizzard Warning in Effect for Suffolk County

Speed Reductions and Truck Restrictions in Place Starting Friday Night for Long Island Expressway and Parkways As Sustained Winds Could Top 55 MPH

ALBANY, NY — January 28, 2022 — Governor Kathy Hochul today declared a State of Emergency effective at 8 p.m. due to heavy snowfall expected downstate as a coastal storm system will arrive Friday evening bringing more than a foot of snow and gusty winds to parts of Long Island and up to 10 inches of snow in New York City and the lower Hudson Valley. Winds gusting up to 55 mph at times will likely impact travel in several locations and could potentially cause power outages.Governor Hochul is advising New Yorkers in these locations to stay off the roads this weekend to avoid any dangerous travel conditions and allow emergency response crews to complete their missions.

“Out of an abundance of caution I am declaring a State of Emergency today as this storm is poised to create dangerous travel conditions, heavy snowfall rates and sustained winds over 50 mph tonight into Saturday,” Governor Hochul said. “My team and I are laser focused on the forecast and we’ve been deploying emergency response assets ahead of the storm to assist with response efforts in the downstate areas. Get home safely tonight, remain home over the weekend, avoid any unnecessary travel, and our crews will safely clear the road.”

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “We believe this storm will bring significant snowfall to Long Island and has a real chance at impacting New York City, with snowfall rates of more than one inch per hour. The State’s Emergency Operations Center is open and closely tracking the storm, but we need New Yorkers to get home early tonight and expect heavy snow this weekend. Avoiding travel, especially on Saturday, will be critical in allowing emergency response crews from state and local agencies to do their jobs in the hardest hit areas.”

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Suffolk County and a Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect for Nassau County, New York City, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester areas. National Weather Service meteorologists advise there is still some uncertainty regarding the exact track of the storm and that snowfall totals may shift in future forecasts. For a complete listing of weather advisories in your area, visit the National Weather Service website.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Emergency Operations Center is activated and closely monitoring weather and travel conditions, coordinating State agency response operations, and will keep in contact with localities throughout the duration of the event. State stockpiles are prepared to deploy assets to localities to support any storm-related needs, including pumps, chainsaws, sandbags, generators, cots, blankets, and bottled water.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is ready to respond with more than 3,400 supervisors and operators are available statewide. The Department is also planning to issue an advisory speed of 45 miles per hour on the Long Island Expressway and parkways this evening, and restrict trucks to the right lane only on the Long Island Expressway. These advisory speeds will be supported by variable message signs on roads across Long Island.

In order to support snow & ice activities in critical areas, a total of 94 staff – including 70 plow truck operators, ten supervisors, six signal mechanics, four mechanics, three Assistant Regional Engineers, one safety officer and two mechanic service trucks are being deployed to the Long Island Region as follows:

Syosset is receiving 10 operators and one supervisor from the Mohawk Valley

Garden City is receiving 8 operators and one Assistant Regional Engineer from the Capital Region

Riverhead is receiving 10 operators and 2 supervisors from the Finger Lakes, and 6 operators and 1 supervisor from the North Country

Central Islip is receiving 8 operators and 1 supervisor from the Southern Tier, and 4 operators and 1 supervisor from the North Country

Melville is receiving 10 operators and 2 supervisors from the Mohawk Valley

North Merrick is receiving 8 operators and 2 supervisors from Central New York and 4 operators from the Capital Region

Babylon is receiving 2 operators and 1 Assistant Regional Engineer from Central New York and 1 Assistant Regional Engineer from the Capital Region

Long Island Fleet Management is receiving 2 mechanics from the Mohawk Valley and 2 mechanics from Central New York

One Safety Officer from the Finger Lakes will be deployed to Long Island, as well as 2 signal mechanics from the Capital Region, 2 signal mechanics from the Mohawk Valley, and 2 signal mechanics from the Southern Tier.

Chipper and tree crews will be deployed as necessary to clear downed trees from roadways and the need for additional resources will be consistently evaluated throughout the event.

Tow Trucks will also be staged in Syosset, Riverhead, Medford, Hampton Bays, Central Islip, Melville and North Merrick to clear crashes quickly.

All available snow and ice equipment is ready to deploy and all residency locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operation throughout the duration of the event. Fleet mechanics in affected areas will be staffing all main residency locations 24/7 to perform repairs and keep trucks on the road.

Statewide equipment numbers are listed below:

1,596 large plow trucks

143 medium duty plows

51 tow plows

322 large loaders

38 snow blowers

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 681 operators and supervisors ready to respond.

Statewide equipment numbers are listed below:

252 large plow trucks

112 medium duty plows

11 tow plows

67 large loaders

Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway here.

Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management staff and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and actively patrolling areas and infrastructure impacted by severe weather. All available assets, including sawyers, are positioned to assist with any emergency response.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

All Long Island State Parks will be temporarily closed Saturday morning as a safety precaution. Park visitors should check parks.ny.gov or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings, and closings New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Sawyer crews are on standby to assist with emergency response

Department of Public Service

New York’s utilities have approximately 5,550 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response, and restoration efforts across New York State. Agency staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions anticipated to be most impacted.

New York State Police

State Police are adding extra patrols to areas that are expected to be most affected by the storm, and are prepared to deploy additional Troopers as needed. All State Police four-wheel drive and specialized vehicles are staged and ready for immediate response, and all emergency power and communications equipment has been tested.

New York Power Authority / Canal Corporation

The New York Power Authority and the Canal Corporation staff are performing preparations to ensure all facilities, assets and equipment are secured and ready. The Power Authority is prepared to support power restoration activities if needed.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The MTA is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees will be poised to spread salt, clear platforms and stairs where ice exists, and keep signals, switches, and third rail operating, remove any downed trees that may fall across tracks, and attend to any weather-related challenges during the storm.

Tomorrow, New York City Subways and Buses and the Metro-North Railroad expect to run on their normal weekend schedules. Articulated buses throughout New York City will be taken out of service on Saturday and replaced by 40-foot standard buses. All of those standard buses will be fitted with chains. MTA Bridges and Tunnels is advising motorists to use caution when driving on icy roadways and drive at reduced speeds.

The MTA continues to closely monitor the potential impact on the Long Island Rail Road.

Customers are encouraged to check new.mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA’s apps: MYmta, Long Island Rail Road Train Time and Metro-North Train Time.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions and has mobilized personnel and equipment across its facilities to prepare for the nor’easter and significant snowfall. The accumulating snow is expected to cause delays and cancelations throughout the region. To facilitate snow removal across Port Authority facilities, the agency will have over 480 pieces of equipment and tools on hand including high-speed snow blowers, runway plows, and deicers. Speed restrictions may be in effect at the bridges, as well as along roadways to and from the crossings.

Passengers through the Port Authority’s facilities are encouraged to reach out to carriers and airlines directly for the latest information on delays and cancelations. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA alerts or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

Safety Tips

Winter Travel

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents.

Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit, to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, as this is the most efficient and safe way to clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions. Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted.

Some of the most important tips for safe driving include:

When winter storms strike, do not drive unless necessary.

Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads.

Wet leaves on roadways can cause slippery conditions, making it important to drive at slower speeds when approaching patches of them.

Make sure your car is stocked with blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick-energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

Keep your gas tank full to prevent gasoline freeze-up.

If you have a cell phone or two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

Make sure someone knows your travel plans.

While driving, keep vehicles clear of ice and snow.

Plan stops and keep distance between cars. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

Power Outage

If experiencing a power outage, New Yorkers should:

Turn off or disconnect major appliances and other equipment, e.g., computers, in case of a momentary power surge that can damage these devices. Keep one light turned on so you know when power returns. Consider using surge protectors wherever you use electronic equipment.

Call your utility provider to notify them of the outage and listen to local broadcasts for official information. For a list of utilities, visit the State Department of Public Service.

Check to see if your neighbors have power. Check on people with access or functional needs.

Use only flashlights for emergency lighting – candles pose the risk of fire.

Keep refrigerators and freezer doors closed – most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for approximately four (4) hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Do not use a charcoal grill indoors and do not use a gas stove for heat – they could give off harmful levels of carbon monoxide.

In cold weather, stay warm by dressing in layers and minimizing time spent outdoors. Be aware of cold stress symptoms (i.e., hypothermia) and seek proper medical attention if symptoms appear.

If you are in a tall building, take the stairs and move to the lowest level of the building. If trapped in an elevator, wait for assistance. Do not attempt to force the doors open. Remain patient – there is plenty of air and the interior of the elevator is designed for passenger safety.

Remember to provide fresh, cool water for your pets.

Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic signals will stop working during an outage, creating traffic congestion and dangerous driving conditions. If you must drive during a blackout, remember to obey the 4-way stop rule at intersections with non-functioning traffic signals.

Remember that equipment such as automated teller machines (ATMs) and elevators may not be working.

For more safety tips, visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Safety Tips web page.