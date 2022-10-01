John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Review the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Limited and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On The Level – Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 10-11am.

eHezi Archives Leave a Comment

Listen to the broadcast live via the following hyperlink …  http://tobtr.com/s/12049914 

Listeners may make inquiry or comment when staying on topic by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201.

All callers will be asked to share their first name so that we may address them respectfully.

PINEHURST, NC, and YONKERS, NY — January 20, 2022 — John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo,  share their impressions of the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Limited. 10-10:30am EST.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor / Westchester On the Level Internet Radio Host Hezi Aris follows engaged in hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international issues and concerns with commensurate analysis. From 10:30-11am EST

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.