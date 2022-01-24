John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, January 24, 2022 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12049909

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — January 24, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher / Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter. 10-10:30am EST.

Michael Edelman, National Political Analyst and Pundit shares his thoughts on a panoply of issues. 10:30-11am EST.

1. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) last week dismissed a complaint accusing Fox News of making illegal campaign contributions to Republican Sen. Josh Hawley’s campaign, according to documents made public on Friday.

The original complaint, filed in March 2019 by Florida lawyer Michael Edelman, argued that when Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro appeared alongside former President Donald Trump at a November 2018 rally in support of Hawley, they were acting as “agents” for Fox News Corporation and thus making an illegal corporate in-kind contribution to the Missouri’s Republican’s campaign.

At the time, Fox News issued a statement condemning Hannity and Pirro’s appearance at the rally, calling the incident an “unfortunate distraction” while declaring that the company “does not condone any talent participating in campaign events.” Fox did not respond to Business Insider‘s request for comment.

“This was NOT planned,” Hannity wrote in a tweet that now appears to have been deleted.

2. Axios report that a defamation suit by Sarah Palin, who has spent more than four years battling The New York Times over a corrected editorial, will be heard in Manhattan federal court Monday, Reuters reports.

The trial, expected to last five days, marks a rare instance of a major media company defending its editorial practices before an American jury.

3. Axios reported that 72% of Americans think the U.S. moving in the “wrong direction” and that American democracy is in danger, according to a new poll from NBC News.

Having recently completed his first year in office, President Biden is facing a difficult reality of an ongoing pandemic, a stalled agenda and the low polling numbers that result.

4. Axios report that January 6th Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss,) told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday his panel has information that points to the Trump administration making plans to have the military “potentially seize voting machines.”

5. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Sunday that he agrees with Arizona Democrats’ vote to censure U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after her vote against changing the Senate’s filibuster rule. Sanders told CNN’s “State of the Union” he believes Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who also voted against the measure, have “sabotaged” President Biden’s agenda. The rule change would have provided a path in the chamber for Democrats to pass their voting rights bill.

Sanders called on Democrats to stop negotiating elements of the president’s agenda with Manchin and Sinema and put key items onto the floor to force the pair to vote on them on the record. 10:30-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor follows with hyperlocal, New York State, and international news with commensurate analysis.

The U.S. State Department has ordered the evacuation of U.S. diplomats’ families from Ukraine.

From 11am-12Noon EST.