John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers Politician, NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD90-Yonkers), and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, January 31, 2022 from 10am-12Noon EST

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — January 10, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher /Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter. From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, National Political Analyst and Pundit shares his analysis on the following issues, among other concerns from 10:30-11am.

“The majority of Americans who participated in a new poll want President Biden to consider “all possible nominees” following the president’s commitment to nominate a Black woman to the high court. The ABC News/Ipsos poll out Sunday showed that 76 percent of Americans wanted the president to consider “all possible nominees” while just 23 percent wanted him to only consider Black women for the nomination. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said on Sunday that President Biden’s campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court “helped politicize the entire nomination process” as opposed to when two of his Republican predecessors, Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan, vowed to nominate women to the high court during their tenures. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday pushed back against the notion that President Biden’s vow to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court was akin to affirmative action, saying he was in support of making U.S. institutions “look like America.” Who is on point; who is not?

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Sunday said the U.S. is looking at deterrents against Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine “the likes of which we have not looked at before,” though he stated that there is still “room and space for diplomacy.” Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho) — the chairman and top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee — said during a joint interview with CNN’s “State of the Union” that they were on the cusp of an agreement, with the goal of finalizing the legislation early this week. Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said there is “no question” that American lives are “going to be at stake” if conflict breaks out between Russia and Ukraine amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

Sen. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said on Sunday’ ABC’s “This Week”. “We’re a long ways from 2024, but let me say this: I do not think that President Trump should have made that pledge to do pardons. We should let the judicial process proceed,” she added, referring Trump’s suggestion during a Texas rally on Saturday that he would consider pardoning those charged in connection with the January 6 th attack on the Capitol.

attack on the Capitol. National Transportation Safety Board Chairperson Jennifer Homendy was quoted by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette that Friday’s collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh should “serve as a call to action.”“Although we can’t determine the cause of the collapse while we’re on the scene, this should serve as a call to action.” What is the action that collapsing infrastructure requires? Will this issue come to a vote before the Congress and Senate? Are Republicans and Democrats on the same page on this issue? If not, what is the rationale? If yes, what is the rationale.

Axios’Andrew Solender reports that Nancy Pelosi will run for an 18th full term may add a new angle to Republican efforts to win the House has added a new angle to Republican efforts to win back the House: tying swing-state Democrats to an even bigger Democratic bogeywoman than President Biden.From 10:30-11am EST.

Ron Matten, Yonkers Politician, speaks to:

Beginning a workout regimen to sustain us through the finals months of winter and the beginning days of spring with the intent to inculcate a healthy regiment for the entire year. Hint. Very doable and no more than a ½ hour in duration. Revealing the plans for a new 600 student school property awaiting demolition and reconstruction during the upcoming months. Speaks to the Yonkers City Council unanimously approved $80 million plan anticipated for a student population of 600 students. The plan will go toward the demolition and rebuilding of the Southwest Yonkers property known as the St. Dennis School property. We inquire whether a plan for the buildout is in place or if only the edifice has been defined? 11-11:30am EST.

NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, Esq. (NYS-AD90-Yonkers) attends to speak to the pending reapportionment process that will define the demarcation lines of those disparate representatives whose voter support may change due to the anticipated redrawing of political demarcations. We inquire what is presently discussed or formalized specific to NYS Assembly District 90-Yonkers. 11:30am-12Noon EST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.