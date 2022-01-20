LEGAL NOTICE: City Council of the City of Yonkers – Public Hearing Amendment to 2021/2022 Capital Budget

YONKERS, NY — I, Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, City Council President of the City of Yonkers, do hereby call a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the 2021/2022 Capital Budget of the City of Yonkers as follows:

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

City Council Chambers

City Hall

40 South Broadway – 4th Floor

Yonkers, New York

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

The proposed amendment to the Capital Budget for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022, increasing the estimated total authorization set forth in said Capital Budget by approximately Six Million Eight Hundred Forty-Nine Thousand ($6,849,000) Dollars, from One Hundred-Six Million Seven Hundred Sixty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Thirteen ($106,768,513) Dollars to approximately One Hundred Thirteen Million Six Hundred Seventeen Thousand Five Hundred Thirteen ($113,617,513) Dollars to fund capital projects in and for the City of Yonkers.

Anyone wishing to speak may sign up on the night of the hearing at the hearing site. Each speaker shall be permitted three minutes and speakers shall be called in the order in which they have signed up.

LAKISHA COLLINS-BELLAMY

CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT

January 18, 2022