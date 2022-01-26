Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins Applauds $43 Million NYS Award to Yonkers’ Hudson Hill Affordable Housing Project

Senator Says State Funding for Affordable Housing is a Top Priority

YONKERS, NY — January 26, 2022 — As part of the State’s commitment to create or preserve over 3,000 units of affordable, sustainable, and supportive housing units, Westhab Inc.’s Hudson Hill affordable housing project in downtown Yonkers has been awarded $43 million to replace a dilapidated building on Locust Avenue with a new six-story all-electric building featuring 113 apartments.

“I strongly support this vital project and I will continue to advocate for affordable housing in my district and across New York State,” said State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “This development will provide safe, low-cost housing for those that live there and improve the lives of the community at large as we continue to revitalize the area. I am pleased to lead the State Senate that is so focused on funding affordable housing, a chief priority of mine.”

This award is made possible through the New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s 2021 bond issuance and through various other programs that are designed to further the development and preservation of affordable and supportive housing.

All of Hudson Hill’s apartments are reserved for families with no more than 60% of the median income for Westchester County. Forty-five of the units will be supportive housing for formerly homeless tenants. On-site renewable energy generation from a large rooftop solar photovoltaic system will provide approximately 20 percent of the building’s electricity, and there will be five charging stations for electric cars.

“Hudson Hill is bringing safe, affordable, resilient housing to low-and moderate-income individuals and families,” said Westhab’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Andrew Germansky. “The building’s sustainable design incorporates both proven and novel technologies and strategies to reduce energy consumption, increase healthy living, and lower the building’s carbon footprint. We’re very grateful to New York State Homes and Community Renewal and to all of our partners for helping to make Hudson Hill a reality.”

Other amenities at Hudson Hill will include free Wi-Fi, electric Energy Star appliances and bicycle parking. The building — which will have a live-green wall in the lobby — will also include a recreation room, a community garden and a community room complete with a veranda on the building’s top floor.

###

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins represents a significant portion of Yonkers, the Town of Greenburgh, Scarsdale, and parts of White Plains and New Rochelle in the 35th NYS Senate District. She serves in the capacity of President Pro Temp.

# # # # #

SOURCE: Cliff Weathers| Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins | Communications