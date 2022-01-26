Mount Vernon Man Sentenced to Nine Years for Violent Sexual Assault

WHITE PLAINS, NY — January 26, 2022 — Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced the sentencing of a Mount Vernon man who stabbed a woman in the face after he sexually assaulted her.

Hasarn Myke, 40, was sentenced on January 25, 2022, to nine years in state prison, with 15 years of post-release supervision after his pleas of guilty to Attempted Assault in the First Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony, and two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, all violent felonies. He also pled guilty to Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, a misdemeanor.

Upon his release from prison, Myke will be required to register as a sex offender.

“The victim in this case demonstrated great resilience and fortitude in the face of a terrifying ordeal,” DA Rocah said. “We are grateful that she was able to escape and call for help and hope that this conviction and sentence helps in the healing process. We will continue to fight for victims of violent crime and sexual assault with every means at our disposal.”

On November 20, 2020, at approximately 5 a.m. in a secluded area in Mount Vernon, Myke punched the victim in the face and body, and kicked her in the stomach. He used a knife to remove the victim’s clothing, sexually assaulted her and stabbed her in the face. The defendant then stood the victim up, grabbed her by the back of the neck and forced her to walk naked at knifepoint toward his home. The victim was able to escape to a nearby house, called the Mount Vernon Police Department, and was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in The Bronx.

Mount Vernon Police arrested Myke on November 27, 2020, following an investigation.

The case was before Judge Susan Cacace in Westchester County Court, and was prosecuted by Special Prosecutions Deputy Division Chief Michelle Lopez.

SOURCE: Jess Vecchiarelli | Director of Communications | Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah