Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar, Alicia Wiedemann, Alicia Wiedemann, Summer Friday Advertising Agency Partner, Delfim Heusler, Yonkers Insider Publisher/Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Callers will be asked to give their first name so that they may be respectfully addressed.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the following hyperlink –  http://tobtr.com/s/12049913 

NEWARK, NJ, TARRYTOWN, NY, and YONKERS, NY — January 26, 2022 — The broadcast opens to Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman who discusses his most recent essay entitled, “The Problem with a Deeply Entrenched Neoclassical Orthodoxy”. From 10-11am EST.

Alicia Wiedemann, Summer Friday Advertising Agency Partner follows by revealing some concepts pertinent in building and evolving a successful client relationships in 2022, as well as sharing advice and insight for women business leaders. An introduction to the demeanor of the firm may be gleaned online. From 11-11:30am. 

Delfim Heusler, Yonkers Insider Publisher/Editor speaks to hyperlocal concerns that incorporates Westchester County in all its complexity. From 11:30am-12Noon.

