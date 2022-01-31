PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. via Conference Call

YONKERS, NY — January 31, 2022 —Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. via Conference Call

Public Notice

Yonkers Industrial Development Agency

Regular Board of Directors Meeting

will be held on

Thursday, February 3, 2022

at 4:00 p.m.

via Conference Call:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81080977222?pwd=TlJZeDZHOVZlOXl1d1dseXZFMDVQZz09

Meeting ID: 810 8097 7222

Passcode: 205511

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,81080977222#,,,,*205511# US (New York)

+13017158592,,81080977222#,,,,*205511# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ke8uT1vty

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com> for notice

Link to Agenda:

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/IDA-Draft-Agenda-2-3-2022.pdf

Meeting Materials:

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Draft-Meeting-Materials-1.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Rodriguez | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200, Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 1-914-509-8651 | Fax: 1-914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com