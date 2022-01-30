Rose Calls on Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to Denounce Former President Trump’s Pardon Promise

Tribune Campaign Trail, Community, Governance, History, New York City, New York State, People, Political Analysis, Politics Leave a Comment

Max N. Rose is an American veteran vying to represent New York’s 11th Congressional District, which includes all of Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn.

STATEN ISLAND, NY — January 30, 2022 — Former Congressman and combat veteran Max Rose released the following statement in reference to former President Trump’s comments that he would pardon those involved with the deadly January 6th insurrection:

“President Trump’s promise to pardon those who violently attacked police officers as they stormed our nation’s capital is as dangerous as it is un-American,” said Max Rose. “It is bad enough that Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis voted to overturn an election on January 6th, but now she remains silent as Donald Trump offers get-out-of-jail free cards for those who brutally beat police officers. If Congresswoman Malliotakis truly cares about America, she must not only denounce Donald Trump’s promise to these insurrectionists, but make it clear that their convictions are just. Anyone who tries to make martyrs out of those who attacked our nation, or stays silent while their party leaders do so, is not fit to lead in the greatest country on Earth.”

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.