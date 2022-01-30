Rose Calls on Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to Denounce Former President Trump’s Pardon Promise

STATEN ISLAND, NY — January 30, 2022 — Former Congressman and combat veteran Max Rose released the following statement in reference to former President Trump’s comments that he would pardon those involved with the deadly January 6th insurrection:

“President Trump’s promise to pardon those who violently attacked police officers as they stormed our nation’s capital is as dangerous as it is un-American,” said Max Rose. “It is bad enough that Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis voted to overturn an election on January 6th, but now she remains silent as Donald Trump offers get-out-of-jail free cards for those who brutally beat police officers. If Congresswoman Malliotakis truly cares about America, she must not only denounce Donald Trump’s promise to these insurrectionists, but make it clear that their convictions are just. Anyone who tries to make martyrs out of those who attacked our nation, or stays silent while their party leaders do so, is not fit to lead in the greatest country on Earth.”