Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul on National Governors Association White House Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. —JANUARY 31, 2022 – “Earlier today, I met with President Biden, Vice President Harris, and cabinet officials as part of the National Governors Association’s 2022 Winter Meeting. I appreciated the opportunity to discuss the challenges facing our state and how we can continue working with the federal government to deliver opportunities and protect New Yorkers.

“In particular, I advocated for the passage of a final economic competitiveness package to strengthen the semiconductor industry, address supply chain issues, and create jobs in New York and across the country in this vital field. Governors also discussed our ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, keep schools open, and provide relief for our healthcare workforce. I am encouraged by the federal government’s actions to ramp up access to promising antiviral treatments and to provide staffing support to hospitals and healthcare facilities. Additionally, my fellow governors shared concerns about rising inflation and I am focused on ensuring New Yorkers can thrive in this economy. I will continue to work with other governors to improve and diversify our nation’s workforce development pipelines and train New Yorkers for jobs in growing industries, including in the clean energy sector, expand access to broadband, especially in rural communities, and provide support to working families.

“I look forward to continued partnership on these critical issues and our ongoing work to deliver for New Yorkers.”

###

New York State | Executive Chamber | Executive Press Office