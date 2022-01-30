Suozzi to Hold his Sixth Tele-Town Hall for North Country, Central NY and Finger Lakes

This is the sixth of seven scheduled regional tele-town halls Suozzi will hold over the next few weeks

GLEN COVE, NY — January 30, 2022 – Congressman Tom Suozzi, Democrat candidate for Governor of New York, will hold the sixth of his seven scheduled regional tele-town halls across the state of New York. Democratic voters in North Country, Central NY and Finger Lakes will be called and invited to join the town hall via their telephones, as well as have an opportunity to ask Suozzi questions or let him know what is on their minds.

The telephone town halls, of which Suozzi has now held several, has become something of a rarity in New York politics, specially during a pandemic: retail campaigning. He is going straight to the people

Suozzi will discuss his campaign for Governor and his plans to fight COVID, lower taxes and crime, improve schools, his vision for the future of New York, as well as issues relevant to this region of the state.

What: Suozzi Tele-town Hall for North Country, Central NY and Finger Lakes

When: Monday January 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM

How : Registered Democrats will receive a call the night before the tele-town hall inviting them to join the following night at the same time. On the night of the tele-town hall, participants will be called and able to join the live meeting.

Residents can also signup on suozziforny.com/live/ to join the live town hall or listen to it streamed live at the Suozzi for NY website and Facebook page.

Congressman Tom Suozzi is a common sense Democrat who gets things done. Tom was trained as a CPA and attorney, has served as Mayor of his hometown, Glen Cove, NY and as the Nassau County Executive before being elected to Congress in 2016. He has the proven executive experience, pragmatic approach to solving problems, and the bold vision to lead New York as its next Governor. Tom and his wife Helene live in Glen Cove, NY and have three children, Caroline, Joseph and Michael.

