The Yonkers City Council will Engage in a Community Services and Mental Health Committee Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. EST

YONKERS, NY — January 19, 2022 — Please be advised that a Community Services and Mental Health Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Yonkers City Hall, 4th floor.
Agenda Items:
- A Resolution of the City Council of the City of Yonkers calling on the State of New York to open a testing center for Covid-19 in the City of Yonkers
- Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee
# # #
SOURCE: Mike Ramondelli | Yonkers City Clerk’s Office | Deputy City Clerk