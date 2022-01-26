WASHINGTON, DC — January 26, 2022 – Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, the oldest member of the U.S. Supreme Court, 83-years of age will retire at the end of the court’s current term that runs through the end of June 2022. Both NBC News and CNN reported the breaking news story this afternoon. Justice Breyer’s retirement will afford President Joe Biden the opportunity to appoint a successor.

Speculation as to a potential future replacement has begun in earnest. Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s name is being earnestly suggested.