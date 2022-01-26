U.S. Supreme Court Justice Breyer to Retire
By Hezi Aris

eHezi History, SCOTUS 1 Comment

United States Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.Image by and courtesy of Wikipedia.

WASHINGTON, DC — January 26, 2022 – Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, the oldest member of the U.S. Supreme Court, 83-years of age will retire at the end of the court’s current term that runs through the end of June 2022. Both NBC News and CNN reported the breaking news story this afternoon. Justice Breyer’s retirement will afford President Joe Biden the opportunity to appoint a successor.

Speculation as to a potential future replacement has begun in earnest. Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s name is being earnestly suggested.

Comments 1

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.