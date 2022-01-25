Understanding LMS: A Basic Guide

YONKERS,WESTCHESTER COUNTY,NY — January 25, 2022 — Most of us are aware of the term Learning Management System and know what they are used for. We know that there are various benefits associated with the use of LMS and how they make training sessions convenient for everyone. However, there are still people who are unfamiliar with this software-based learning tool and often tend to invest at the wrong place when it comes to investing in a good learning management system. Speaking about good learning management systems, what exactly is a good LMS? What does a good LMS do? The answer is rather simple. All the learning management systems out there are good and useful.

When talking about the functionality of a learning management system, it needs to be kept in mind that learning management systems have played an important part when it comes to the training process. If you are not sure about what to look for when investing in a learning management system, try to remember it with the help of Kajabi vs Thinkific comparison. A learning management system such as Kajabi or Thinkific would be an ideal choice for the training sessions. While both of them offer great and vivid functionality, with the help of this comparison, we will be able to figure out the basic expectations that one should have from a learning management system. Some of the most important points to take into consideration are as follows:

User Satisfaction

When you are ready to invest your hard-earned money in something like an LMS, you are putting your trust into the information that was made available to you via the reviews posted on the internet. The usability and reliability of an LMS cannot be determined unless experienced first hand, but reviews posted on the internet play a key role in deciding whether or not the investment will be worth it.

Pricing

Pricing in an LMS is an important deciding factor. There may be quite a few learning management systems that offer the set of features that you are looking for and each of them comes at a different price or different pricing modules. In such cases, a lot of all the LMS that you have shortlisted must be prepared and their pricing modules need to be compared. After all, spending more on something that is accessible at much lower prices is not a good idea.

Features

Every LMS differs from each other as there is a difference in the features that they provide. Some learning management systems are equipped with high-end gamification features, interactive measures such as live quizzes, short questions, games, vivas, and more. Other than interactive learning, the other features include account-related facilities, evaluation, and assessment of the training session with the help of a detailed grading system.

Usability and Reliability

Usability refers to the ease of access to the various features of the learning management system and reliability means how reliable a learning management system can be in times of need. If the LMS is mobile-friendly, supports multiple accounts, works well with all kinds of devices, can be accessed on any browser, offers easy content management and course creation features, a good amount of customization and control over your content, then it can be considered a learning management system with good usability and reliability.

Gamification

When you are using a learning management system for the training or teaching and learning process, it is necessary to keep your course integrated with some gamification mechanics. Online courses tend to get boring if broadcasted monotonously, and hence, need to be very vivid and interactive to keep the audience engaged. If the LMS allows you to combine gamification mechanics with your course, it is a major plus point and can be a major factor that would sway your decision in its favor.

Conclusion: Learning Management Systems have been miraculously working for the past decade to bring about a major revolution in the world of online and virtual learning. With the myriad of features that they offer and the huge number of LMS available in the market, it has become difficult to determine which LMS would work the best for you. Hence, making a side-by-side comparison is always a better idea and gives you a clear picture of what you are getting into.