LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN and KYIV, UKRAINE — January 22, 2022 – The British Foreign Office has named former Ukrainian Minister of Parliament Yevhen Murayev as the Kremlin’s designee to replace President Vlodymor Zelensky from office Kremlin.

It has been noted for weeks that Russia has moved 100,000 troops near to its border with Ukraine. The most recent tabulation of troops amassed near the border has now been tabulated at 106,000 troops. Despite the number of battle ready troops on the ground ready to move, Russia continues to deny that it is neither contemplating nor planning an invasion.

British ministers have warned the Russian government that they will suffer serious international repercussions should they destabilize the present regime who were in the plurality overwhelming voted into office. President Zelensky’s standing among the citizenry has not waned sdespite the bellicose threats Russian President Vladimir Putin has espoused. While Putin maintains his denial of intended aggression against Ukraine, Putin has engaged Belarus, an entity subservient to Russia, to mobilize its forces to assist in Russia’s effort to overthrow the legitimate Zelensky government.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “The information being released today shines a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine, and is an insight into Kremlin thinking.

“Russia must de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy.

“As the UK and our partners have said repeatedly, any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake with severe costs.”

Russia has seized Ukrainian territory before, when it annexed Crimea in 2014, after the Ukraine overthrew their pro-Russian president and elected Zelensky his successor.

Mykola Azarov, who maintained contact with Russian intelligence services served as prime minister under the pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, was overthrown in 2014. Mr Azarov fled to Russia thereafter where he established what was widely recognized as a puppet government-in-exile. He has been the subject of international sanctions and an Interpol “red notice” issued at the request of the Ukrainian government, for charges which include embezzlement and misappropriation of funds.

Also named is Volodymyr Sivkovych, the former deputy head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, who was this week made the subject of US sanctions for allegedly working with Russian intelligence.

The others are Serhiy Arbuzov and Andriy Kluyev, who both served as deputy prime minister under Mr Yanukovych.

Hours after Russia’s foreign minister and his US counterpart held what they called “frank” talks to try to reduce the chance of a wider conflict in Ukraine, a US shipment of “lethal aid” arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday.

The delivery, including ammunition for “front line defenders”, marked the first part of a $200m security support package approved by US President Joe Biden in December.

Earlier, the chairman of the Commons Defense Select Committee warned an invasion could be imminent and said the UK must do more to support Ukraine.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also called on the government to “protect our values and security” by being “steadfast in our opposition to Russian aggression”.

Dozens of British troops have been in Ukraine since 2015 to help train their armed forces, and the UK has also made a commitment to help rebuild Ukraine’s navy following Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014.

Earlier this week, the UK announced it was sending defence weapons and extra troops for training.

Nato’s 30 members – including the UK, US and several former Soviet Union states which share a border with Russia – agree that an armed attack against one is an attack against them all, and they will come to the aid of one another.