US Special Forces Vets Tom Amenta and Dan Blakeley, Authors of “The Twenty-Year War”, Share Their Analysis On the Russian/Ukrainian Escalation on Westchester On the Level – Friday, February 4, 2022 – 11-11:30 AM EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. — January 30, 2022 — U.S. troops are on high alert as war looms between Russia and Ukraine, although diplomatic options remain open. Why is this of significant importance here in America?

First and foremost, the Pentagon reports that 8,500 American troops have now been put on standby for possible deployment to eastern Europe as Russian soldiers gather on its border with Ukraine. American military officials have warned that Russia could launch an imminent invasion. Those U.S. soldiers placed on alert would bolster the 40,000 NATO troops with boots on the ground already nearby.

U.S. Army Ranger vets Tom Amenta and Dan Blakeley, authors of the #1 best-seller “The Twenty-Year War,” have offered to share their additional insight, context, and analysis, including their thoughts on:

-The expected role of U.S. Special Operation Forces-should Russia invade Ukraine

-Which elite soldiers make up these Special Operation Forces, where they come from, and what they specialize in

-Why Amenta and Blakeley strongly believe that the U.S. has symbolically opened the door for Russia to invade Ukraine with the pulling of U.S. embassy personnel (both soldiers believe this will be viewed by former Russian President and former KGB head Vladimir Putin as a sign of weakness.)

-The major geopolitical implications if Russia should gain control of Ukraine’s vast natural gas reserves, as well as the countries position as the “breadbasket” of Eastern Europe

-The major differences between this expected Russia-Ukraine warfare and the “Twenty-Year War” Amenta, Blakeley, and others waged in the Middle East the previous two decades

-Should the U.S. become involved, and reports of troop movements being prepped are correct, airpower could play a significant role, as this will be the first significant battle space since Vietnam that America can operate in with impunity in the air

Highly decorated U.S. Special Operations veterans Dan Blakeley and Tom Amenta served in combat throughout the Middle East. Along with photojournalist Beau Simmons, they are the authors of the Amazon #1 best-seller “The Twenty-Year War” (Ballast Books), which spotlights with amazing imagery the stories of the men and women who also served, and their transitions back to civilian life after their military careers