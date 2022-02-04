4 Unique Gift Ideas for that Hard-to-Shop-For Person on Your List

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — February 16, 2022 — As the holiday season fast approaches, so does the quest to find the perfect gift for all the loved ones on your gift list. Chances are there are at least a couple of people who are notoriously hard to buy for.

Perhaps it’s the mom who insists she doesn’t want anything, the friend who already has everything, or the cousins who live half a world away. If you’re grappling with having to find the perfect gift for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life, look no further!

Here are four unique holiday gift ideas that are sure to be treasured by any and all recipients:

1. Glow-in-the-Dark Zodiac Art

The constellations in the night sky have been admired for thousands of years and have special meaning to many. What better way to surprise your starlight-loving friends than with beautiful, hand-quilled zodiac art that can be hung on their wall? Each piece is handcrafted in Maryland, and when placed in an area that receives light, these unique pieces of art will come to life at night and glow. Best of all, this gift is perfect for any age.

2. Symbolic Animal Adoptions

For the loved ones on your list who already have everything, consider a gift that gives back to the world. Virtually adopting an animal in your loved one’s name is the perfect way to make a difference for our world’s wildlife and also bring a smile to someone’s face simultaneously. With more than 140 species of animals to choose from, ranging from bumblebees to zebras, you’re sure to find the perfect critter to make your loved one’s day — and an animal’s, too! Plus, adoption packages start at $25, which means this gift won’t burst your budget.

3. Personalized Puzzles

Whether you have loved ones who live across the country or you’re looking for a fun way to reconnect with those you don’t see often, custom puzzles are a fun way to send thoughtful and personal gifts to the people who mean the most to you. Custom puzzles allow you to not only pick the picture, but the piece counts, too. Plus, these are perfect for all ages and give you an easy way to cross off items on your gift list at once, ultimately saving you time and money.

4. Custom Pet Portraits

For the ones on your list who love their pets more than most people, a custom pet portrait is sure to not only make their day but give everyone a good laugh, too. From renaissance to sports and canvases to throw pillows, the customization options are endless. Options are even available to feature multiple pets, too! Indeed, what better way is there to commemorate a loved one’s beloved four-legged friend?

Whatever You Decide, Know It’s the Thought That Counts

Buying gifts for all the loved ones on your list can sometimes feel like a daunting task. However, these four unique and thoughtful gifts are sure to be a hit among your friends and family, both near and far. Whether you gift someone with glow-in-the-dark zodiac art to hang on their walls or create a custom pet portrait of their favorite four-legged friend, your thoughtfulness is sure to be appreciated.

Moreover, symbolic animal adoptions make a difference in more lives than one, and personalized puzzles provide a fun and easy way to create a gift for multiple people, saving you both time and money this busy holiday season. Whatever gift(s) you choose, your loved one will be happy to know you were thinking of them and will treasure them for many years to come.