GENERAL ORDINANCE NO. – 2022

A GENERAL ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 20 OF THE YONKERS CITY CODE IN REGARD TO HAWKING, PEDDLING AND COMMERCIAL SOLICITING BY:

The City of Yonkers, in City Council convened, hereby ordains and enacts:

Section 1. That Chapter 20 of the Code of the City of Yonkers, more commonly known as the “Food Vendors, Hawking, Peddling, Transient Business and Home Solicitation” is hereby amended and revised in part, to read, in part, as follows

§ 20-3. License required.

A. It shall be unlawful for any person to act as a food vendor, hawker, peddler or solicitor or to act as a vendor and/or engage in the sale of merchandise as part of a flea market or special promotion without first having obtained and having in force and effect a license therefor.

B.Any corporation or other entity that employs more than 500 people, any of whom engage in acts of food vending, hawking, peddling or soliciting or act as a vendor and/or engage in the sale of merchandise as a part of a flea market or special promotion on behalf of the corporation or other entity, must obtain an organizational solicitor’s license.

§ 20-5. Issuance of license.

A. Upon the filing of the application and certificate as provided in the preceding section, the Director shall issue to the applicant an annual license or daily license for vending at a special promotion or flea market as provided in § 20-3, signed by the Director. Except as hereinafter provided, no license shall be refused except for a specific reason and for the protection of the public safety, health, morals or general welfare. A license shall not be assignable. Any holder of such license who permits it to be used by any other person, and any person who uses such license granted to any other person, shall be guilty of a violation of this article. Whenever a license, badge or vehicle plate shall be lost or destroyed, one replacement under the original application shall be issued by the Director upon filing by the licensee of an affidavit setting forth the circumstances of the loss and upon the payment of a fee of $50.

B. All annual licenses shall be issued from a properly bound book with proper reference stubs kept for that purpose, numbered in the order in which they are issued, and shall state clearly the kind of vehicle to be used; the kind of goods, wares and merchandise to be sold or service to be rendered; the number of the licensee’s badge and license plate; the dates of issuance and expiration of the license; the fee paid; and the name and address of the licensee. Such licenses shall include the right to use one vehicle in carrying on the business for which the person is licensed. No applicant to whom a license has been refused or who has had a license which has been revoked shall make further application until a period of at least six months shall have elapsed since the last previous rejection or revocation, unless he can show that the reason for such rejection no longer exists. Every licensee, while exercising his license, shall carry the license with him and shall exhibit the same upon demand.

C. The holder of an annual license may purchase in advance and in bulk daily licenses to be used by individual vendors at any special promotion operated by the annual license holder. Unused daily licenses may not be returned for a refund. By purchasing bulk daily licenses, the holder of an annual license undertakes responsibility to assure that individual vendor and merchant at a special promotion, except those vendors or merchants who have obtained an annual or daily license from the City, purchases a daily license for each day of the special promotion. Failure of the holder of an annual license to so require purchase of a daily license by a vendor or merchant at a special promotion is a violation of this article. The holder of the annual license may not charge any person an amount for a daily license which is in excess of the amount that the annual license holder paid to the City for the daily license.

D.All vendors at the Westchester County Fair shall purchase an annual license.

§ 20-6. Fees.

The Director shall issue licenses after payment of the following fees to the Comptroller therefor:

A. For each annual food vendor’s, peddler’s, or hawker’s or solicitor’s license, the sum of $900.

B. For each annual vendor’s license, including a vendor or merchant as part of a special promotion as herein defined, the sum of $300.

C. For each daily license as a vendor or merchant as part of a special promotion as herein defined, the sum of $50.

D.The annual fee for an organizational solicitor’s license is $20,000. The annual fee for a solicitor’s license shall be set at $19.50 related to the cost for background check, processing, and materials and shall increase 5% annually reflecting average annual cost increases.

Section 2. This ordinance shall take effect immediately and pursuant to §C4-6 of the Charter of the City of Yonkers.

INTRODUCER’S MEMORANDUM

SUBMITTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION §C4-6 OF THE CHARTER

SPONSOR: Consumer Protection

TITLE OF BILL:

A GENERAL ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTERS 20 OF THE YONKERS CITY CODE IN REGARD TO HAWKING, PEDDLING AND COMMERCIAL SOLICITING

PURPOSE: To amend the fees required for a commercial solicitation license

SUMMARY OF SPECIFIC PROVISIONS:reduces fee for commercial solicitation license and builds in annual increases related specifically to increase cost of program; removes organizational license, and reduces replacement fees

JUSTIFICATION: ensures that fee correlates to program cost and anticipate annual increase in costs.

IMPACT OF REGULATION ON BUSINESS AND INDIVIDUALS: positive

CRIMINAL SANCTION IMPACT: none LEGISLATIVE HISTORY: None FISCAL

IMPLICATIONS: positive EFFECTIVE DATE: immediately

FISCAL IMPACT STATEMENT:

SUBMITTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION §C4-6 OF THE CHARTER

SUBJECT:

A GENERAL ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTERS 20 OF THE YONKERS CITY CODE IN REGARD TO HAWKING, PEDDLING AND COMMERCIAL SOLICITING

FISCAL IMPACT PROJECTED

BUDGET IMPACT

FISCAL IMPACT

Prepared By: Kerry O Brien Hess Title : Director

Department: Consumer Protection

Reviewed By: FINANCE DEPARTMENT

Date: 11/1/2021