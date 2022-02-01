BRONXVILLE, NY — February 1, 2022 — I am writing to provide you with the latest update regarding the mask mandate in schools. As we have previously communicated, as a public school we are required to abide by all State laws and regulations. Late yesterday we learned that a three-judge panel has given the attorney general’s office a deadline of March 2nd to respond to arguments raised by eight school districts on Long Island, thus extending the stay of the lower court ruling. What does this mean for us? While we recognize that many community members have different thoughts and feelings regarding masking in schools, and we truly understand and respect these various personal positions, the ruling effectively maintains the State’s masking policy. As we understand it, the stay is granted until at least March 2, 2022, at which time the State must perfect their appeal. If the State does perfect the appeal by March 2nd, the stay will continue until the appeal is decided. If the State does not perfect the appeal by this date, the Court may vacate the stay at that time. You can find a copy of the court order here:

https://www.nycourts.gov/courts/ad2//Handdowns/2022/Motions/M281315.pdf

The Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents has asked Governor Hochul and NYS Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett to consider developing metrics, such as low transmission and positivity rates, to adjust the mask mandate.

In addition, we have received a number of rapid antigen test kits from NY State. Our plan is to distribute these kits to students and staff prior to the February break and ask that each person take the test before returning after the break. This is of course voluntary, but we are asking for everyone’s cooperation as another step to ensure we are doing our part to control the spread of the virus. Additional information will be shared as we get closer to the February break.

We thank you for being our partners during this challenging and emotional time.

Sincerely,

Roy R. Montesano Ed.D.

Superintendent