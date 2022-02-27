The Bronxville Tribune Edition

BRONXVILLE, NY — February 27, 2022 — As we get ready to come back to school following what I hope was a restful and relaxing mid-winter break, I am writing to provide an update to the mask mandate in schools. As you may have read this weekend, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced a change in their recommendations for masking. The CDC is currently recommending that counties institute masking mandates according to the local COVID metrics and the CDC’s three-tier risk classification system (low, medium, and high). In these new recommendations, indoor masking (including in schools) should only be required when your community is at high risk of transmission. Currently, Westchester County is classified as a low-risk county.

Following this announcement, New York Governor Hochul held a press conference this afternoon where she announced that masks in Schools will become optional starting on Wednesday, March 2nd. We do expect to receive some additional guidance from the New York Department of Health tomorrow and will update you as information is released.

As we have mentioned previously, as soon as the State mandate was rescinded we would follow immediately. Therefore, masks in the Bronxville School will become optional starting on Wednesday. We do ask that students and staff continue to wear masks on Monday and Tuesday as we prepare for any new guidelines that will be released. While we welcome another step toward normalcy, there are many different comfort levels regarding masking and we ask everyone to respect individual choices.

Finally we strongly encourage students and staff to test for Covid-19 prior to our return tomorrow. If anyone does test positive, please communicate to the nursing staff. We also plan to continue our weekly testing for anyone who provides consent. We thank you for your continued patience and support throughout this pandemic and we look forward to seeing the smiles we have been missing starting on Wednesday.

Kind Regards,

Roy R. Montesano Ed.D.

Superintendent