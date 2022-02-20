Abinanti Endorsed by Speaker Heastie, Mayor Spano, Supervisor Feiner, Assembly Members Galef, Paulin, Sayegh and Burdick

TARRYTOWN, NY — February 20, 2022 — Assembly Member Tom Abinanti (D, Greenburgh / Mt.Pleasant) today announced that he is seeking re-election to represent Assembly District 92. “We need to come out of this pandemic strong and united – with a positive attitude and confidence in our community,” said the Westchester Assembly Member. “I want to continue providing the vision and leadership needed to get us through these challenging times.”

“Tough times require bold leadership driving progressive change. That’s what Tom Abinanti brings to the table. He serves in the Assembly with passion and dedication and is a true champion for the people he represents,” said Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie.

“Every time the town of Greenburgh has asked him for help, Tom has been there for us. Tom has worked tirelessly and effectively for Greenburgh. He cares deeply about our town and is an exceptional elected official,” said Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner.

Abinanti has been endorsed by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie; Yonkers Mayor Michael Spano; Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner, Westchester Assembly Members Sandy Galef, Amy Paulin, Nader Sayegh and Chris Burdick; and the Mount Pleasant Democratic Committee.

Abinanti is in his sixth term and is serving as the first Chair of a new Assembly Committee on People with Disabilities. The newly redistricted 92nd District is composed of Mount Pleasant, Greenburgh (except the Edgemont section) and a portion of northwest Yonkers.

He is rated 100% by League of Conservation Voters, 100% by Planned Parenthood and a 2020 Gun Sense Candidate by Moms Demand Action.

Assembly Member Abinanti has passed 58 bills that became law. His most recent legislation addresses widespread food insecurity – requiring supermarkets to set aside their “excess food” for community food banks. To address high local property taxes, Abinanti passed special legislation for Greenburgh and Mount Pleasant to give them some new revenue streams.

Before his election to the Assembly, Abinanti served as a Westchester County Legislator and Greenburgh Town Council Member.

“My record proves that I have the courage to stand up for what is right.” said Abinanti. “I’ve gained the expertise to be effective in these unprecedented times and I am getting things done for our community. I want to continue.”

