Academic Programs For Your Child

Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York



Elementary Catholic schools across The Bronx offer a unique combination of academic and spiritual development that helps children get the best start in life. Our students consistently meet or exceed proficiency standards in Math and English state exams. Beyond an excellent education, Catholic Schools instill faith, self-discipline and a sense of community. Tuition assistance is available at most schools for grades K-8.“Catholic school teaches you how to care for others; you get an all-around education, it’s not just academics… it gives you that solid foundation.” — Catholic School Parent. Apply online now for 2022-23!

# # #

The Hawthorn School

Learn More

# # #

The Hawthorn School (grades K-8) is a new independent preparatory school in the spirit of the teachings of St. Josemaría Escrivá, opening in Bedford, NY in the Fall of 2022. Our students will encounter the great heritage of Western Civilization, in an atmosphere of authentic freedom. Our mission is to form our students into happy, flourishing men and women, ready to embrace the adventure of life. We are proud to base our curriculum and approach to education on the renowned Heights and Oakcrest schools of the D.C. metro area. Our curriculum is the fruit of over fifty years of educational experience.

John Cardinal O’Connor School

The John Cardinal O’Connor School is a Catholic school dedicated to providing an affordable, language-based, academic curriculum for children in grades 2-8 with mild Learning Disabilities (LD), Speech or Language Impairments (SPL), or other Health Impairments (OHI). Students at JCOS are taught by certified special education teachers in small classes. Teachers utilize multi-sensory instructional techniques to help children succeed both academically and socially. JCOS is dedicated to providing the benefits of a Catholic education to children who learn differently. Please contact JCOS for more information by directing email to tara.freeman@johncardinaloconnorschool.org.

Learn More