

BENVENUTA!

RYE, NY — February 8, 2022 — Heavy, ponderous snowflakes drift by my window as I dream warm, cozy thoughts. Right about now, how does this sound?

A snug, comfy neighborhood wine bar – (think a bar where everybody knows your name); a spot where, on a cold night, there’s a cozy corner to just kick back with the carefree attitude “Let it snow, let it snow!” Alrighty now – let me introduce you to the special, inimitable Anna Maria’s Wine Bar in Rye, New York. The owner and charming hostess is Anna Maria Santorelli herself, and she is always on hand to personally welcome you to her charming little boite.

Anna Maria’s illustrious career includes graduating from the New York Culinary Institute to award-winning positions as Chief Administrator, running the kitchens at Gracie Mansion and working under the Dinkins, Giuliani and Bloomberg administrations.

Anna Maria opened her Wine Bar in 2020 and it quickly became one of the most welcoming destinations of the Rye restaurant scene. There’s an extensive and diverse wine list – everything from a supreme 2019 Pouilly-Fuisse to a first-rate, well-priced 2020 Malbec. A tasty tapas-style menu boasts several salads, a selection of meats and cheeses such as creamy Burrata wrapped in prosciutto, and desserts including the irresistible connoli filled with sweet ricotta. “The menu of small dishes…gives customers something tasty, quick, and easy for sharing while sipping a glass of wine or a cocktail,” says Santorelli.

Anna Maria’s is the ideal site for happy hour, a pre-dinner drink, or an after-dinner cocktail. And where else – if you’re lucky – will you possibly have a visit from Massimo, the resident adorable pooch who will wait patiently while you give a quick head-scratch? It’s all here, folks – Anna Maria’s Wine Bar – it’s Sono Buoni!

If You Go:

Anna Maria’s Wine Bar

53 Purchase St.

Rye NY

Tel: (914)305-6780

www.amwinebar.com