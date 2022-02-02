PINEHURST, NC — February 1, 2022 — Do you ever wonder where cars get their names? We have a Kia Sorento this week, and, of course, I thought of Italy, but that Sorrento has two r’s. Which got me thinking about the other Kia Suv’s – the Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Niro, Sorento, Carnival, and Telluride. For most of these names, Europe comes to mind. I didn’t think Seltos was a word, but Kia announced that they had a new SUV in 2019 and its name would be ‘Seltos’, inspired by Greek mythology and the legend of Celtos, the son of Hercules. Sportage is definitely a made-up word, as it has no dictionary definition except being referred to as the KIA Sportage. (Well, that’s cornering the market!) Then there’s the big SUV, the Telluride … which makes me think of Colorado. And, of course, Hyundai, their sister car manufacturer, has the Palisade, their big SUV, which is also the name of a town in Colorado. Is something going on here in the naming of cars, or is this just a coincidence? But I digress. When you evaluate enough cars, your mind starts to warp. Just ask Laurie.

Anyway, we had KIA Sorento this week, a plug-in Hybrid with All Wheel Drive. It boasts of getting 39 miles on electric alone, but 79 MPGe, which means gas and electric, and a 460-mile range when fully fueled and the 32-mile electric range fully charged. (What happened to the 7 miles electric? Don’t know and not keeping up with it.) If you want to just put all that information into MPG, then you get 35 miles around town (think electric), and 33 on the highway (think gasoline). Isn’t that a clever reversal from the norm – better mileage in the city.

I do think that this is one of those steps toward a car that actually in today’s market has a chance. The battery charges when you are not accelerating or coasting, and when you apply the brakes. The display on the dashboard shows energy being transferred to the front wheels either by the battery, the engine, or both. Of course, glancing at where the energy is coming and going probably isn’t the best in focus for driving, but it is there and it does get your attention.

From Kia, “A responsive 261 hp and 258 lb.-ft. of torque is delivered seamlessly via the hybrid combination of electric motor and gas engine.” And I could not agree more. The 1.6L Turbocharged GDI was never at a loss for power. Like it. And the 6-speed transmission was very smooth. Of course, with electric and a smooth-running engine, it was QUIET.

I like the responsiveness, and the handling, and the comfort of the Sorento. The electronically adjustable driver’s seat with memory was very comfortable, made even more comfortable with seat heaters on some pretty cold days here in North Carolina – like 19° in the morning, Brrrrrr!

Another thing about KIA is that you mostly get everything for one price. Our Sorento only had special paint and, uh huh, floormats as extras for basically $650.

Included in the $47,890 base price are a lot of things I will cover, but KIA also spent some of the website marketing touting that you could get over $6,500 in Tax Credits for the Sorento. Those kinds of incentives could really help lower the overall cost of the vehicle. Go to https://www.kia.com/us/en/sorento-plug-in-hybrid to learn more. At first glance, it seems like the $47K+ might be a little heavy for a mid-sized SUV, but considering that the Sorento has 3 rows of seating (yes, 3 rows), is a hybrid, and has a ton of ‘stuff’ on it, it makes a lot of sense for the family in the market for an SUV.

As part of the Standard Interior, Comfort, and Convenience we had a 10.25” Touchscreen with navigation and MapCare, Android and Apple Car Play, Sirius XM, USB chargers in 1st and 2nd rows, smart key with Push Button and Remote Start (I like remote for warming the car before you go out when it’s freezing), Power and Heated Front Seats and Heated Second Seats, One Touch Slide and Fold Second Seats, and Rear Occupant Alert with Ultrasonic Sensors. I have to say that both the second-row seats and the third-row seats were easy to unlock and store. I put both rows down when I had to take several large boxes to the dump and with about 60 cu.ft. of volume, there was more than enough room for all I had.

The Sorento SX-Prestige also came 19” Alloy Wheels, Smart (hands free) Liftgate, Roof Rails, LED Headlights, Tail Lights, and Fog Lights; and Heated Outside Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicators. Our Prestige model also had Surround View Monitor, Blind Sport View Monitor, Bose Premium Audio, a 12.3” Digital Instrument Cluster, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, and Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse. Since several of these are add-on’s to the safety part of the Sorento, let’s hit the rest –

Forward Collision Avoidance, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist – Rear, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist and Highway Driving Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist, and Parking Distance Warning – Forward or Reverse. There are, of course, airbags all around.

While I am not sold on all electric vehicles, I do think that Hybrids like the Sorento SX Prestige AWD have a real place in family cars now and in the future. I appreciate the innovation and continual striving toward improvement that shows up in KIA vehicles and some other really fine manufacturers vehicles as well.

Safe, dependable, fuel efficient, comfortable, quiet, and pretty darn close to luxurious, take a look at the 2022 KIA Sorento PHEV SX-Prestige AWD if you are in the market for a good mid-sized SUV.

