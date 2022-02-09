PINEHURST, NC — February 9, 2022 — This past week we had a Hyundai 2022 Tucson Limited Hybrid AWD, and I really liked it. You may remember that last week we had the 2022 Kia Sorento SX Prestige Hybrid AWD, so besides featuring the Tucson this week, I can do some real comparisons of these sister SUV’s.

First the Tucson is a mid-sized SUV with seating for four, although they aways say five – so four regular sized people or two adults and three smaller sized people. Fold the back seats down and you wind up almost 75 cu.ft. of storage space. Can you say, “Antique mall, here we come?”

The Tucson Hybrid comes in three styles – the Blue base model, starting at $29,350; the SEL Convenience, starting at $31,950; and the high end Limited that we drove, which runs $37,650 pretty much loaded.

Style, quality, and price are three big things that drive car sales, and the Hyundai Tucson has them all. If you want to look at all the models and their colors and specs, go to https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/tucson-hybrid.

Since this is a Hybrid, ‘How does that affect gas mileage, pep, performance, and handling?’, you ask. Thank you for the question. We know Hybrids improve mileage, and in the Tucson, we actually got the average – 37 MPGe. I said so right on the dash.

All the Tucson models come with a 1.6L Turbocharged GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid engine. When you have electric to give you boost when starting out, the 4 cylinder begins to make sense, as it certainly keeps the midsize SUV going, once you’re at speed, at 35 or 55. No lugging on the engine as the powerful battery got the car going forthwith and anon!

If you will remember, I wrote that the KIA Sorento had a picture in the middle of the dash showing from whence the power to the wheels was coming, either engine, battery, or both. While interesting, it could also be distracting. Not so in the Tucson. Battery charge on the right circle; gas consumption on the left circle. While the battery was never fully charged, it seemed to run at about half charge most of the time. Since I know that the battery charges when you take your foot off the accelerator, giving the engine an opportunity to charge it directly, it also charges when you apply the brake. When you are driving around town and have multiple stop lights to negotiate, you are actually charging your battery each time you approach a stop light, or stop sign, or yield to a pedestrian in the cross walk. The point – there are lots of battery charging opportunities around town.

Transition from battery to power was only noticeable in certain accelerated scenarios, and, overall, I thought the power to the car was good and consistent every time. Handling was excellent, like driving a road hugging, well designed SUV … which it is.

When you consider that everything you could get on the Tucson was included – except the floor mats – for $37.6K, you are getting a lot of car for the money.

So, what’s included? How about for Comfort and Convenience – Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel with Audio, Cruise, and Phone Controls; a Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel; Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go; Hands Free Power Lift Gate with Automatic Open; Auto Dimming Mirror with Home Link®, (garage door opener); 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat with Recline and Center Armrest; Rear Air Vents; Dual Rear USB outlets; 10.25” Digital Instrument Cluster; 10.25” Navigation with Android Auto and Apple Car Play; a Rearview Monitor with Parking Guidance; Surround View Monitor; Blind View Monitor; HD Radio with Sirius XM; Wireless Device Charging; Bose® Premium Sound System; Dual Front USB Outlets and two 12V DC Power Outlets; Remote Smart Park Assist (back the car up or pull it forward with the key); and Blue Link Remote Start.

How about a Panoramic Sunroof included? Included as standard, and also Automatic LEDD Headlights and High Beam Assist; LED Tail Lights, Day Time Running Lights; Leather Trimmed Seats; Driver’s Memory Seat; Rear Spoiler with Brake Light; Dual Automatic Temperature Control; Heated Steering; Proximity Key with Push Button Start; Power Driver’s and Passenger’s Seats; Heated and Ventilated Front Seats; Heated Rear Seats; Heated Side Mirrors with Turn Signals; and Rain Sensing Wipers.

When it comes to Safety, Hyundai has led the way, so standard on the Tucson are Forward Collision Avoidance Warning, Lane Keeping and Lane Following Assist; Driver Attention Warning; Rear Occupant Alert; Safe Exit Warning; Front and Rear Parking Distance Warning; ABS with Electronic Brake Force Distribution; Downhill Brake Control; Hillstart Assist Control; Tire Pressure Monitoring, and Air Bags and Curtains all the way around. Lots to help keep you out of an accident and lots to help you if you get in an accident.

And, once more, 37 MPGe, and a price of $37.6K.

I told you I would do a littler comparison, but, in truth, the Sorento and the Tucson share many features in both comfort and safety. They are similar vehicles from sister companies, so they should share a lot of great features.

Looking for a midsized SUV. Give Hyundai’s Tucson Hybrid or Kia’s Sorento Hybrid a test drive. You won’t be disappointed. We weren’t – for sure.

