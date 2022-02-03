Budget & Finance Committee with Labor Committee February 8, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. EST

YONKERS,NY —February 3, 2022 —Please be advised that the joint Budget & Finance and Labor Committees will meet Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 5:00PM at the Yonkers City Council Chambers
Full Agenda Attached with Supporting Document for Item 1 attached. The Meeting will be held in person.
Joint Budget & Finance Committee and Labor Committee Meeting
City Council President Lakisha Collins Bellamy
Majority Whip John Rubbo
# # #
AGENDA
2-8-22 Joint Budget & Finance Committee and Labor Committee Agenda.pdf
# # # # #
SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029