City of Yonkers Planning Board Agenda – Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 5:30 P.M. EST

1. MINUTES OF THE REGULAR PLANNING BOARD MEETING HELD ON JANUARY 12, 2022.

2. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF 6-STORY 65-UNIT RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AT BLOCK: 4450, LOT: 145 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 70 SALISBURY ROAD PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEVEN ACCINELLI, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #190039

3. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION OF THE EXISTING PARKING LOT AT BLOCK: 2073, LOT: 1 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 470 NEPPERHAN AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEPHEN VENERUSO, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #200038

MINUTES:

OLD BUSINESS:

4. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A NEW CHICK-FIL-A RESTAURANT WITH DRIVE- THRU, OUTDOOR DINING, AND ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 4309, LOTS: 8 & 12.13 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 2205 CENTRAL PARK AVENUE AND 10 ROXBURY DRIVE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

MARK BLANCHARD, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #210028

5. SITE PLAN AND SEQRA REVIEW FOR RENOVATIONS TO THE

GLENWOOD POWER PLANT WITH ASSOCIATED IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED

BLOCK: 2635, LOT: 1 KNOWN AS 45 WATER GRANT STREET; BLOCK: 2640, LOT: 1 KNOWN AS JFK MARINA & PARK, 46 WATER GRANT STREET;

BLOCK: 2125, LOT: 1 KNOWN AS TREVOR PARK, 431 WARBURTON AVENUE;

PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEVEN ACCINELLI, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: TYPE I ACTION / COORDINATED REVIEW LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

D. CASE #210030

6. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A PROPOSED 10-STORY 76-UNIT AFFORDABLE HOUSING MULTIFAMILY APARTMENT BUILDING AND MIXED USE DEVELOPMENT WITH ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS TO BE KNOWN AS THE “ST. CLAIR RESIDENCES” LOCATED AT:

BLOCK: 501, LOTS: 18, 19 & 20 KNOWN AS 38, 36 & 32 MAIN STREET; AND

BLOCK: 501, LOTS: 22 & 23 KNOWN AS 1 & 3 RIVERDALE AVENUE; PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

PETER J. WISE & DIANA B. KOLEV, REPRESENTATIVES FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION / COORDINATED REVIEW LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #210037

7. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A PROPOSED PARKING LOT AND ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 2121, LOT: 23 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 383 WARBURTON AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

ANDREW ROMANO, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #210044

8. AMS DOWNTOWN ZONING PETITION REFERRAL FROM THE YONKERS CITY COUNCIL FOR AMENDMENTS TO THE ZONING MAP AND ZONING ORDINANCE AFFECTING THE REAL PROPERTIES COMMONLY KNOWN AS THE “TEUTONIA HALL SITE”, THE “CHICKEN ISLAND SITE” AND THE “NORTH BROADWAY SITE” AS DESIGNATED ON THE TAX MAP OF THE CITY OF YONKERS AS:

BLOCK: 512 LOT: 11 KNOWN AS 41 BUENA VISTA AVENUE

BLOCK: 485, LOT: 1 KNOWN AS 20 PALISADE AVENUE

BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 8 KNOWN AS 7 OVERLOOK TERRACE

BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 12 KNOWN AS 15 OVERLOOK TERRACE

BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 16.18 KNOWN AS 23 OVERLOOK TERRACE

BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 20 KNOWN AS 14 OVERLOOK TERRACE

BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 25 KNOWN AS 12 OVERLOOK TERRACE

BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 48 (PART) KNOWN AS 14 NORTH BROADWAY (PART) BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 51 KNOWN AS 18 NORTH BROADWAY

BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 56 KNOWN AS 28 NORTH BROADWAY BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 57 KNOWN AS 30 NORTH BROADWAY BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 68 KNOWN AS 52 NORTH BROADWAY BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 71 KNOWN AS 2 BALDWIN PLACE BLOCK: 2018, LOT: 75 KNOWN AS 10 BALDWIN PLACE

MARK WEINGARTEN, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: TYPE I ACTION / COORDINATED REVIEW

B. LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

C. REVIEW OF PRELIMINARY DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

STATEMENT (PDEIS)

D. CASE #200052

9. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A PROPOSED LIONSGATE STUDIO BUILDING WITH ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 2014, LOTS: 64 – 74 ON THE PROPERTIES KNOWN AS 90 – 108 WARBURTON AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEPHEN PUSTOLA, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #210052

10. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A PROPOSED WAREHOUSE AND PARKING STRUCTURE TO SERVICE LIONSGATE STUDIOS WITH ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 2015, LOTS: 105 & 106 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 10 WOODWORTH AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEPHEN PUSTOLA, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #210053

11. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A PROPOSED 250-UNIT, 25 STORY MULTIFAMILY APARTMENT BUILDING WITH MIXED USE DEVELOPMENT, OFF-SITE PARKING LOT, AND ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 501, LOT: 1.10 AND BLOCK 511, LOT 30.31 ON THE PROPERTIES KNOWN AS 44 HUDSON STREET AND 56-60 BUENA VISTA AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

DAVID STEINMETZ, ESQ., REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION / COORDINATED REVIEW

LEAD AGENCY: ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS, CASES #5743 & 5761

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220002

12. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A PROPOSED HOTEL AND BANQUET AND CATERING FACILITY WITH ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS TO BE KNOWN AS THE “CLIFF HOUSE” AT ALDER MANOR LOCATED AT BLOCK: 3515, LOT: 80 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 1097 NORTH BROADWAY PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEVEN ACCINELLI, ESQ., REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION / COORDINATED REVIEW

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220003

13. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION OF A 1-STORY FIRE DAMAGE COMMERCIAL BUILDING AT BLOCK: 6086, LOT: 56 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 671 YONKERS AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEPHEN VENERUSO, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220004

14. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A PROPOSED BUILDING ADDITION AT BLOCK 2009, LOT 1 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 29 WELLS AVENUE, BUILDING #4, PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

STEPHEN PUSTOLA, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

C. CASE #220005

NEW BUSINESS:

PRELIMINARY SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A PROPOSED 105-UNIT, 12-STORY AFFORDABLE SENIOR HOUSING APARTMENT BUILDING WITH ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK 59, LOT 75, ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 345 MCLEAN AVENUE, PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

VERUS DEVELOPMENT LLC, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. PRELIMINARY SITE PLAN REVIEW

B. SEQRA: UNLISTED COORDINATED REVIEW

LEAD AGENCY: ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

C. CASE #220006

REFERRAL FROM THE YONKERS CITY COUNCIL: A LOCAL LAW IN RELATION TO DEDICATING THE PROPERTY AT BLOCK 2148, LOT 125, KNOWN AS 60 LINCOLN TERRACE, AS PARKLAND.

A. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW AND RECOMMENDATION

B. CASE #220007

REFERRAL FROM THE YONKERS CITY COUNCIL: A LOCAL LAW IN RELATION TO AUTHORIZING THE DISCONTINUANCE AND CONVEYANCE OF A PORTION OF PEARL STREET.

A. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW AND RECOMMENDATION

B. CASE #220009

REVIEW OF A PRELIMINARY SUBDIVISION PLAT FOR FIVE (5) NEW LOTS IN THE S-50 DISTRICT AT BLOCK 211; LOTS 60 & 62 ON THE PROPERTIES KNOWN AS 220 & 230 GLENBROOK AVENUE, PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 46 OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE.

COREY SALOMONE, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B PUBLIC HEARING – OPEN, CONTINUED C. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

D. CASE #210047

REFERRAL FROM THE YONKERS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY (CDA) BOARD: AN APPLICATION FOR MODIFICATIONS TO THE EXISTING RIVERVIEW URBAN RENEWAL PLAN (URP) FOR NEIGHBORHOOD DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM (NDP) AREAS NO. 1 AND NO. 2.

A. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW AND RECOMMENDATION

B. CASE #220008

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

SUBDIVISION 18. PLAT REVIEW

URBAN RENEWAL 19. PLAN (URP) AMENDMENT

OTHER BUSINESS: CORRESPONDENCE

20. CITY COUNCIL LEAD AGENCY NOTICE FOR A PROPOSED ZONING MAP CHANGE FROM “M” DISTRICT TO “A” DISTRICT OF THE PROPERTIES KNOWN AS 273-297 GLENWOOD AVENUE, 146 LAKE AVENUE, AND 164 LAKE AVENUE.

HELD OVER FOR FURTHER REVIEW:

1. 146 TUCKAHOE ROAD (GAS STATION WITH CONVENIENCE STORE, SPECIAL USE PERMIT), CASE# 200060 – HELD OVER PENDING REVISED PLANS, PUBLIC HEARING REMAINS OPEN.

2. 1200 NEPPERHAN AVENUE (MCDONALD’S 24 HOUR USE, SPECIAL USE PERMIT), CASE# 210011 – HELD OVER PENDING REVISIONS, PUBLIC HEARING REMAINS OPEN.

3. 1230 AND 1250 NEPPERHAN AVENUE (WALGREENS PARKING LOT), CASE# 210019 – HELD OVER PENDING ZBA REVIEW.

SOURCE: City of Yonkers Planning Bureau