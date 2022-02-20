Community Services Committee Meeting – February 22, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. EST

Full Agenda Attached Herein…

YONKERS, NY — February 19, 2022 — Please be advised that the Community Services Committee Meeting has been scheduled for February 22, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. EST. The meeting will be virtual.

Full Agenda Attached Herein (highlighted in in blue!)

DOC068.pdf – Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Community Services Committee Members

Councilperson Shanae V. Williams, Community Services Committee Chair (YCC-District 1)

Yonkers City Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy

Councilperson Corazón Pineda-Isaac (YCC-District 2)

Councilperson Tasha Diaz, Majority Leader (YCC-District 3)

Councilperson Anthony Merante (YCC-District 6)

1. Resolution – approving the submission of grant application to the NYS Division of Homes and Community Renewals (HCR) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Program to help fund three Community Initiatives. (Positive Fiscal Impact.) (All Councilmembers.)

2. Presentation – by Community Block Development

# # #

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914) 377-6029