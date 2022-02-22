Corporation Notice: City of Yonkers, NY – Public Hearing Notice – 01 March 2022

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

YONKERS, NY — February 22, 2022 — Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the City Council of the City of Yonkers, New York will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” and will be available to the public on the following platforms:

You may sign up to speak at cityclerk@yonkersny.gov or call 914-377-6020.

For access to the full FGEIS go to: https://www.yonkersny.gov/work/department-of-planning-development/planning/ludlow-community-plan

Webex Meeting Information:

Meeting number (access code): 2630 277 3599

Meeting password ……….: welcome

To join by phone: 1-415-655-0002 United States

RESOLUTION NO.12-2022

A PROPOSED FINAL GENERIC ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT (FGEIS) ON THE PROPOSED LUDLOW COMMUNITY

VINCENT SPANO

City Clerk