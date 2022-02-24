Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles’ Review of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4X4

PINEHURST, NC — February 23, 2022 — JOHNNY: I doubt that I will ever hear the word ‘Jeep’ and not envision the open top, four-wheel drive, green, bare bones vehicle of World War II and White Christmas. Jeep, to say the very least, has come such a very long way. Luxury, leather, AC, sun roof, power everything, and on and on have become the words we use to describe this American Icon, but more on that later.

We also occasionally get people who see a vehicle we are driving and ask us about it. That was the case this week, as a nice young gentleman pulled up beside me in the parking lot and asked how we liked our Grand Cherokee. I told him we loved it, but we only had it for a week. He was intrigued, as you might imagine. Long story short, he has a 2018 Jeep with three rows of seating he doesn’t need, finds the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer too expensive, but really likes the looks of our two-row seating Grand Cherokee. I told him there were several models of the Grand Wagoneer to choose from – seven to be exact – starting with the Grand Cherokee LAREDO

4X2 at $38,720 and going up to the Grand Cherokee SUMMIT RESERVE at $65,175. That’s a broad range of pricing, so out of the seven models, if you are a jeep lover, you should find something that fits both your taste and your pocketbook.

Our beauty came with a 5.7L V8 Hemi VVT Engine with ESS (Engine Stop Start). No problem moving smoothly and swiftly into traffic with this baby. Varoom, Varoom. And the 8-speed transmission was smooth and quiet. The V8 engine added $3295 to our base price of S55,305. A Luxury tech group added $1995. An Advance Protech Group III added $1995. The Off-Road Group added $1,095. The Front Passenger Interactive Display added $1,095. And the Uconnect 5 Navigation with 10.1” Display added $1,795. There was a $1795 destination charge tacked on as well; so, our $55K jeep rolled into our driveway at $68,765.

Jeeps and off road go together in any one sentence it seems, and our Grand Cherokee Overland 4X4 was no exception. One of the great things we noticed was the Quadra-Lift® Air Suspension System. This actually can raise and lower the height of the vehicle. When traveling on the highway, the Quadra-Lift® system will automatically lower the vehicle to be more aerodynamic for better efficiency and handling. The vehicle can be raised to give more clearance when navigating off-road trails and can be set to automatically lower when it is parked to allow for easier entry and exit. Is that cool or what?

And that was just one of many features on the Jeep Grand Cherokee. We also discovered that the seats had a built-in massage feature. Can you say ‘drool and drive at the same time’? I can.

Oh, and not just the driver, the passenger had this incredible massage feature as well – on top of Nappa Leather, heated and air conditioned, and 12-way Power Adjustable seats with memory for both driver and passenger. Way cool and luxurious.

LAURIE: What struck me most is the power of this SUV. It’s amazing and it even sounds amazing—no, it’s not loud, not at all. But when you put your pedal to the metal, it gives a purr…you know, the kind you’d hear from a lion. What’s more, it was supremely comfortable and my gosh, those massage front passenger and driver’s seats! You don’t have to go to a spa, just sit in your car, put on the fabulous McIntosh sound system, and listen to your favorite tunes or better still, Radio Classics on Sirius 148, my favorite station by a stretch. Roomy? You betcha. Second-row seat, tons of rear storage, this car’s a beaut. You can also get it with third row seating—that’s the one I want and you would, too, if you had 12 grandchildren. Mileage? 26 highway, 19 city, just like I used to get because you know, 20 years ago, I owned a Jeep Grand Cherokee. How things have changed in two decades, to the point that there is very little comparison. The thing is, mine was—and this is—a Jeep and there’s something very warm and wonderful and American about this brand, which was first launched during World War II with the Willy’s Jeep. Here Johnny’s right—a Jeep brings up memories of WHITE CHRISTMAS, one of the greatest motion picture musicals of all time and most certainly, along with HOLIDAY INN, the best of the holiday classics. But I want to take a departure here, if I may, and take that part of “Driving Me Crazy” that we categorize as “Life,” because that’s what a Jeep means to me and besides, I’ve got a story.

I want to tell you the story of a man who spent the war in Europe traveling up and down the front lines in a Willy’s Jeep. Though tall in personality, he was short in height and when the Japs bombed Pearl Harbor, he was first in line to enlist. He was rejected because he was so short, but he knew people who knew people, and word got to the right person, who gave the command down the line to let the guy in. Not only did he order this man to be accepted into the military as a PFC, but he gave him his assignment: with two other privates, he would go course the front line, often in the line-of-fire, and entertain the troops, make them smile, make them laught, because this guy could sing, and the other two could play the trumpet and guitar.

“We’d put on a show,” he recollected. “Maybe it was two in the morning, maybe it was four, but we’d have a cup of Joe, share some stories, a few jokes, and laugh. Then they’d go off to battle and when it was over, we’d go after ‘em and bring back the ones that got hurt, and the ones who didn’t make it…well, we helped give them a good burial and speak some words to God. Then we’d move on to the next gig in our Willy’s Jeep and do it all over again.”

The “next gig” meant the next battleground, and this courageous soldier, at the risk of his life, “put on a show,” again and again, and sang and danced and the boys laughed and for a little while, they weren’t scared until they’d go off to fight, knowing they might not come back. And too many didn’t.

“I won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and I got two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” my friend told me one evening when we were dining together.” I got ‘em all. But the only won that mattered was the medal General Patton pinned on my chest.”

You can see my friend on cable TV all the time, still. He is in the Guinness Book of World Records as the actor who played in the most motion pictures in history. He was proud of his career—but the thing he was proud of most was being an American, and the bronze star for courage that General George S. Patton indeed pinned on his chest.

His name was Mickey Rooney. And he drove a Jeep.

# # #

