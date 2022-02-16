Listen to the February 17, 2022 broadcast live via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/12058540

PINEHURST, NC — February 17, 2022 — This week, Laurie and I drove “The King of the Road,” as Roger Miller would have sung back in the day: the 2022 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD with all the “bells and whistles” you can expect in a fully loaded, full-size, incredibly rugged SUV. What’s more, this is a stylish, handsomely designed beast of a vehicle and the one we drove was the color of an American buffalo—actually, it’s called “Redwood Metallic.” Laurie thought it was red. I thought it was brown. Whether you see it as brownish red or reddish brown, we both think it’s a very attractive color, especially on a sunny day when the metallic coating really shimmers.

Now, this is a substantial vehicle and it costs a substantial amount. The 2022 Yukon Denali 4WD starts at $72,500. It seats up to eight passengers, tows up to 8,200 pounds, has a powerful 6.2L V8 engine, and a surprisingly smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. GM’s “Exclusive Interior Design” is elegant. Great leather, great trim, comfortable seats, spacious. Laurie especially liked its “Class-Leading Power-Sliding Center Console” because not only is it well-designed, but there’s a convenient place for everything—drinks, hand sanitizer, cellphones, and her knitting.

As for ride, its “First-in-Class Available Four-Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension” truly makes this an amazingly smooth-riding SUV, especially for its size, and surprisingly quiet. Yes, this really is a ‘beast’ with a purpose, to get you from Point A to Point B in style and comfort safely. However, there is one noticeable drawback. The Yukon Denali is not the vehicle you jump into for a quick run to the market for milk and bread…although, yes, it’s great if you’re in the middle of a snowstorm. But this is basically a huge passenger vehicle wrapped inside a truck and like a truck, it’s difficult to park in Suburbia and other residential locales. Try pulling into a parking space at the grocery store and the tail-end hangs out one-third of the way into the lane or, if you’ve pulled up, at least that much overlaps the parking space behind you. With gas consumption at 14 mpg average around town this vehicle is not designed as a runabout for your errands.

But at 19 mpg it is—especially if you’re hauling a trailer or a boat. If you’re going on a road trip with your family or heading into the Back of Beyond for a camping or hunting trip. If you have a farm or a ranch—you know, one like Yellowstone —then, heck, you need a 2022 GMC Yukon 4WD Denali. This SUV will go where you need to go, do what you need it to do—and then some, especially when you consider the many standard features that makes this vehicle idea for an active workman’s (or, Laurie says, workwoman’s) lifestyle. For a large family, where third-row seating is a necessity, you’ll be amazed at how roomy that third row is. Need to haul a couple of large dog crates? The 2nd and 3rd rows easily fold down. And listen to this (actually, you can on Thursday mornings from 10:00 to 10:30 on Driving Me Crazy on Westchester on the Level on Blog Talk Radio): both the second and third row (a 60/40 Split bench) have automatic power release and fold at the touch of a button.

As car drivers, you and we have become spoiled. Face it, we expect, and get, so much out of today’s newest makes and models that we’ve come to take for granted a lot of what we get in new cars today. This said, how can you take for granted the GMC Denali’s 14 speaker Bose audio system, with its symphony hall acoustics and supports Sirius XM Radio, and GMC’s Premium Infotainment Center with Google built-in capability. Also impressive are the multicolor heads-up display and 10.2-inch color diagonal touch-screen, which are relatively easy to read and program. The keyless “open, lock, and start” fob and wireless charging for your cellphone and electronic devices with WiFi hotspot are great conveniences. As for GMC’s OnStar Services, that’s an invaluable service whether you are near or far from home, especially in the unexpected event of an emergency. Indeed, according to studies made by Dolphin Technologies between 2018 and 2019, 25-percent of all accidents occur during the first three-minutes of driving and 14-percent of collisions within the first six minutes. According to studies reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which showed similar findings, approximately 52-percent of all car accidents occur within a five-mile radius of home and 69-percent, within a 10-mile radius of home. So, yes. GMC’s OnStar services is invaluable and you get it with the 2022 Yukon Denali and other GMC models.

Let’s talk more about interior comfort: the Yukon Denali has a tri-zone automatic HVAC system that allows you to regulate temperature in all three rows. The driver’s and front passenger seat are heated and ventilated bucket seats with perforated leather seating surfaces that are individually adjustable, and the driver has the pleasure of a heated steering wheel whenever he or she wishes.) The driver’s seat also has driver memory settings so you and your spouse can have your own individualized settings at the touch of a button and not have to readjust your seat every time you get behind the wheel. Now, listen to this (yes, that’s right—Thursday mornings from 10:00 to 10:30 you can hear us): Incredibly, the second-row bucket seats are also heated. Now, add to all this LED Lights, a “hands-free” power lift gate (essential on any large SUV or truck) and, as standard, all the safety features you can desire, including lane keep assist, lane departure warning, land change alert, side blind zone alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, rear cross traffic alert, rear park assist, following distance indicator, intelligent high beams, front park assist with surround vision, rear pedestrian alert, safety alert with vibrating seats, and theft deterrent system. Standard. All standard. Incredible. Now, how does that price tag seem to you now? Not bad at all considering all you get.

The 2022 Yukon Denali we drove did come with all the extras, beginning with the Denali Ultimate Package option, which includes an advanced technology package that features adaptive cruise control, enhanced automatic emergency braking, rear camera mirror, rear camera mirror washer, and an advanced security package. An $11,355 add-on includes 22” wheels with locks, a rear seat media system with rear mounted 12-1/2-inch diagonal color touch LCD-HD screens, and power running boards with perimeter lighting, which are really great for those of us of a certain age. Then there’s a Premium Capability Package that’s designed for performance rather than leisure or comfort. This is a bear of a package meant for the individual who needs a truck he can put through its paces and stand up to the job. This includes active response 4WD, which allows the Yukon Denali to adjust to road conditions and elevations, electronic limited slip differential, air ride adaptive suspension, and GM’s Max Trailering Package—a must for anyone who plans to pull a boat, trailer, or heavy equipment. This includes an enhanced cooling radiator system, pro-grade trailering system, trailer side-blind alert, trailer brake controller, and hitch guidance with hitch view. You gotta have it.

So, when you add all these features together, you have a price tag of around $85,000. That a lot of money, right? Yeah…but this is a lot of vehicle. If you need a heavy-duty SUV in your life, then the 2022 Yukon Denali 4WD is the vehicle for your life. Or, as they say in the TV series Yellowstone, “Unload those horses, Jimmy; and put the Yukon in the barn. I feel a beer coming on.”

Check it our for yourself at https://www.gmc.com/suvs/yukon

