YONKERS, NY – February 2, 2022 — Yonkers City Clerk Vincent Spano proudly announced the opening of a new Passport Office in Yonkers City Hall scheduled for Monday, February 7th, 2022. It is the first downstate City Hall in New York to feature an office dedicated to helping individuals apply for U.S. Passports. “We are excited about offering folks the convenience of applying for passports through our office” said City Clerk Spano. “Hopefully, we are in the process of putting this pandemic behind us and people will return to normal travel. I am confident that by providing this service, it will make it easier to obtain a passport. We look forward to working with the U. S. Department of State to make it happen.

This is just the latest in a series of enhancements added to the City Clerk’s Office in the last few years:

• Extended hours until 7 PM every Tuesday (except Holidays) ;

• P artnered with Vitalchek to make online requests for Birth, Marriage and Death Certificates possible ;

• E- ZPass ® “On-the-Go” program , the easiest and fastest way to start an E- ZPass NY account.

• Dog License applications and renewals now available online.

All of these services are provided to improve accessibility and customer experience.

Whether you need to apply for a U.S. Passport, need a form, or a photo to renew your passport, you can now come to City Hall. The Yonkers Passport Office is open by appointment. Call 914-377-8099 or email Passports@YonkersNY.gov to schedule your appointment today.

Hours of Operation (Appointments Required)

Open: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Open: Tuesday 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Location:

Yonkers City Hall, 40 South Broadway Room 102, Yonkers, NY 10701