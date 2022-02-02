Governor Hochul Directs State Agencies as Multiple-Day Weather Event Expected to Impact New York Beginning Tonight Long-Duration Heavy Snow Expected Across Several Upstate Regions; Mixed Precipitation Could Bring Icy Conditions to Downstate Areas

Governor Hochul Cautions New Yorkers in Affected Regions to Limit Travel So Emergency Response Crews Can Clear Roads and Work Safely

Department of Transportation Sending 27 Snow Plow Operators from Long Island to the Capital Region, Central New York and the Southern Tier

ALBANY, NY — February 2, 2022 – Governor Kathy Hochul today directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as a winter storm system is set to deliver a foot of snow or more in areas across Western and Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and the Capital Region, while freezing rain and icy conditions could impact Mid-Hudson and downstate regions through Friday. Mixed precipitation is forecast to move into the western part of the state Wednesday night, with a round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain taking place Thursday afternoon and evening as the storm moves east. Precipitation is expected to transition to snow by Friday morning across much of the state, although the Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions could see freezing rain and sleet Friday morning. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to ice and subsequent snow accumulation. Travel in affected regions could be hazardous at times, especially during morning and evening commutes on Thursday and Friday. Governor Hochul advised New Yorkers to limit travel, avoid dangerous conditions and allow emergency response crews to complete their missions.

“We’re now in the thick of winter and this newest storm is poised to hit us with everything in the weather arsenal – heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain,” said Governor Hochul. “I have directed our state agencies to prepare emergency response assets and they are ready to help local governments, if needed. There is much uncertainty with this storm, but we are monitoring forecasts and models and ready for whatever Mother Nature throws our way. As always, New Yorkers need to be vigilant, monitor weather conditions and avoid any unnecessary travel until the storm passes.”

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Governor Hochul and I are urging New Yorkers to be prepared for heavy snowfall across upstate regions starting tonight and continuing through Friday. Our team is closely watching the forecast and working with our state agency partners and local governments to ensure everyone is prepared with what they need. We will be ready to deploy state assets necessary to get us all through the storm safely.”

Areas in the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and North Country could see up to 16 inches of snow, while Western New York and the Finger Lakes region are expected to get 12 inches of snow along with sleet. The Capital Region is forecast to receive 4 to 10 inches of snow, and parts of the Mid-Hudson Region, where snowfall and mixed precipitation is most likely, could receive up to 4 inches of snow and up to two tenths of an inch of ice.

Multiple weather warnings and watches have been issued by the National Weather Service in anticipation of the multiple-day event, which is expected to move southwest-to-northeast across the state beginning Wednesday evening. For a complete listing of weather advisories in your area, visit the National Weather Service website.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Emergency Operations Center is activated and closely monitoring weather and travel conditions, coordinating State agency response operations, and communicating with local governments ahead of the event. The state’s stockpiles are prepared to deploy assets to localities to support any storm-related needs, including pumps, chainsaws, sandbags, generators, cots, blankets, and bottled water.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is prepared to respond statewide with the following assets:

1,748 large and medium duty plow trucks

51 tow plows

328 loaders

39 snow blowers

23 pickup trucks with a plow

18 graders

Twenty-seven personnel from Long Island will be deployed to other regions as follows:

The Capital Region will receive 7 snow plow operators and 2 equipment operator instructors.

Central NY will receive 8 snow plow operators and 1 supervisor.

The Southern Tier will receive 8 snow plow operators and 1 supervisor.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is prepared to respond with 677 operators and supervisors available statewide, along with the following assets:

356 large and medium duty plow trucks

11 tow plows

68 loaders

More than 119,000 tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway here.

Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management staff and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and actively patrolling areas and infrastructure impacted by severe weather. All available assets, including sawyers, are positioned to assist with any emergency response.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should check parks.ny.gov or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings, and closings.

Department of Public Service

New York’s utilities have approximately 5,700 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response, and restoration efforts across New York State. Agency staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions anticipated to be most impacted.

New York State Police

State Police will be closely monitoring conditions and will be prepared to deploy additional Troopers as needed. All State Police four-wheel drive and specialized vehicles, including snowmobiles and utility terrain vehicles, are staged and ready for immediate response.

New York Power Authority / Canal Corporation

The New York Power Authority and the Canal Corporation staff are performing preparations to ensure all facilities, assets and equipment are secured and ready. The Power Authority is prepared to support power restoration activities if needed.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The MTA is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. Customers are encouraged to check new.mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA’s apps: MYmta, Long Island Rail Road Train Time and Metro-North Train Time.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority is monitoring weather conditions. Speed restrictions may be in effect at the bridges, as well as along roadways to and from the crossings. Passengers through the Port Authority’s facilities are encouraged to reach out to carriers and airlines directly for the latest information on delays and cancelations. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA alerts or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

Safety Tips

Winter Travel

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms are transportation-related crashes.

Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit, to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, as this is the most efficient and safe way to clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions. Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted.

Some of the most important tips for safe driving include:

When winter storms strike, do not drive unless necessary.

Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads.

Wet leaves on roadways can cause slippery conditions, making it important to drive at slower speeds when approaching patches of them.

Make sure your car is stocked with blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick-energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

Keep your gas tank full to prevent gasoline freeze-up.

If you have a cell phone or two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

Make sure someone knows your travel plans.

While driving, keep vehicles clear of ice and snow.

Plan stops and keep distance between cars. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

Power Outage

If experiencing a power outage, New Yorkers should:

Turn off or disconnect major appliances and other equipment, e.g., computers, in case of a momentary power surge that can damage these devices. Keep one light turned on so you know when power returns. Consider using surge protectors wherever you use electronic equipment.

Call your utility provider to notify them of the outage and listen to local broadcasts for official information. For a list of utilities, visit the State Department of Public Service.

Check to see if your neighbors have power. Check on people with access or functional needs.

Use only flashlights for emergency lighting – candles pose the risk of fire.

Keep refrigerators and freezer doors closed – most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for approximately four (4) hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Do not use a charcoal grill indoors and do not use a gas stove for heat – they could give off harmful levels of carbon monoxide.

In cold weather, stay warm by dressing in layers and minimizing time spent outdoors. Be aware of cold stress symptoms (i.e., hypothermia) and seek proper medical attention if symptoms appear.

If you are in a tall building, take the stairs and move to the lowest level of the building. If trapped in an elevator, wait for assistance. Do not attempt to force the doors open. Remain patient – there is plenty of air and the interior of the elevator is designed for passenger safety.

Remember to provide fresh, cool water for your pets.

Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic signals will stop working during an outage, creating traffic congestion and dangerous driving conditions. If you must drive during a blackout, remember to obey the 4-way stop rule at intersections with non-functioning traffic signals.

Remember that equipment such as automated teller machines (ATMs) and elevators may not be working.

For more safety tips, visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Safety Tips web page.

