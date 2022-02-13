Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combating Covid-19

3,583 Positive Cases – Lowest since October 25

Statewide Positivity Rate is 2.28% – Lowest Since October 31

3,588 COVID-19 Hospitalizations – Lowest Since December 12

Cases and Hospitalizations Continue to Decline Across All Regions

50 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

Kathleen Courtney Hochul is an American lawyer and politician serving as the 57th governor of New York since August 2021. A member of the Democratic Party, Hochul is the first female governor of New York.

ALBANY, NY — February 13, 2022 — “I am so proud of the hard work New Yorkers have put in this winter to get us past the Omicron surge and put us on the pathway to normalcy,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is still the most effective weapon we have in beating this pandemic, which is why it’s so important that we continue to encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this critical tool. Parents and guardians, don’t delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 157,244
  • Total Positive – 3,583
  • Percent Positive – 2.28%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,588 (-295)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 371
  • Patients in ICU – 608 (-27)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 352 (-17)
  • Total Discharges – 280,983 (+609)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 50
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,125

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,779

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,479,837
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 43,257
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 295,857
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022
Capital Region 39.69 37.43 31.46
Central New York 48.36 44.64 44.97
Finger Lakes 28.22 26.54 25.46
Long Island 23.98 21.75 19.98
Mid-Hudson 25.27 22.70 21.83
Mohawk Valley 44.01 41.62 38.83
New York City 24.78 22.73 21.24
North Country 54.59 53.74 52.82
Southern Tier 42.18 40.39 40.37
Western New York 29.12 26.52 25.73
Statewide 28.68 26.48 24.95

 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022
Capital Region 6.93% 6.64% 5.55%
Central New York 7.83% 7.76% 7.63%
Finger Lakes 6.15% 5.75% 5.44%
Long Island 4.09% 3.79% 3.56%
Mid-Hudson 3.26% 3.01% 3.01%
Mohawk Valley 6.56% 6.32% 6.04%
New York City 2.35% 2.21% 2.06%
North Country 8.58% 8.35% 8.08%
Southern Tier 5.13% 4.80% 4.55%
Western New York 6.79% 6.30% 6.06%
Statewide 3.57% 3.37% 3.19%

 

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022
Bronx 2.12% 1.91% 1.63%
Kings 2.03% 1.90% 1.79%
New York 1.98% 1.89% 1.81%
Queens 3.32% 3.15% 3.00%
Richmond 2.61% 2.48% 2.31%

 

Yesterday 3,583 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,864,638. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 57,292 56
Allegany 8,623 12
Broome 43,579 65
Cattaraugus 14,932 18
Cayuga 15,385 17
Chautauqua 23,028 23
Chemung 20,669 11
Chenango 8,967 18
Clinton 15,813 55
Columbia 9,712 12
Cortland 10,136 18
Delaware 7,446 7
Dutchess 62,716 57
Erie 203,945 168
Essex 5,319 7
Franklin 8,803 23
Fulton 12,082 16
Genesee 13,417 7
Greene 8,338 15
Hamilton 819 1
Herkimer 13,336 4
Jefferson 19,264 33
Lewis 6,022 3
Livingston 11,321 13
Madison 12,495 10
Monroe 148,071 129
Montgomery 11,493 7
Nassau 396,090 217
Niagara 46,772 32
NYC 2,258,412 1,296
Oneida 51,440 53
Onondaga 105,413 166
Ontario 19,153 24
Orange 104,661 61
Orleans 8,473 10
Oswego 24,384 52
Otsego 9,454 20
Putnam 23,121 7
Rensselaer 30,352 77
Rockland 90,723 49
Saratoga 44,437 41
Schenectady 31,935 53
Schoharie 4,830 5
Schuyler 3,322 11
Seneca 5,647 6
St. Lawrence 19,954 42
Steuben 19,153 28
Suffolk 420,424 219
Sullivan 17,992 17
Tioga 10,341 18
Tompkins 17,004 46
Ulster 30,396 30
Warren 13,026 16
Washington 11,650 12
Wayne 16,663 17
Westchester 244,998 136
Wyoming 8,158 13
Yates 3,237 4

 

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 187 126 67.4% 61 32.6%
Central New York 119 81 68.1% 38 31.9%
Finger Lakes 397 181 45.6% 216 54.4%
Long Island 550 275 50.0% 275 50.0%
Mid-Hudson 341 159 46.6% 182 53.4%
Mohawk Valley 88 58 65.9% 30 34.1%
New York City 1,369 605 44.2% 764 55.8%
North Country 84 42 50.0% 42 50.0%
Southern Tier 118 62 52.5% 56 47.5%
Western New York 335 176 52.5% 159 47.5%
Statewide 3,588 1,765 49.2% 1,823 50.8%

 

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 50 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,125. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Albany 2
Bronx 4
Dutchess 3
Erie 2
Kings 7
Monroe 2
Nassau 2
New York 6
Niagara 1
Onondaga 2
Oswego 2
Otsego 1
Queens 5
Rensselaer 1
Richmond 2
Saratoga 1
Schuyler 1
St. Lawrence 1
Suffolk 2
Westchester 2
Yates 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 7,381 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,385 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location
People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series
Region Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 962,139 232 879,156 407
Central New York 643,753 213 594,472 309
Finger Lakes 860,403 262 795,663 300
Long Island 2,168,432 1,019 1,919,599 1,381
Mid-Hudson 1,694,719 914 1,481,578 972
Mohawk Valley 323,882 92 300,548 128
New York City 7,958,092 4,067 7,017,924 6,855
North Country 302,067 67 272,923 106
Southern Tier 437,844 86 400,190 166
Western New York 952,050 429 872,106 761
Statewide 16,303,381 7,381 14,534,159 11,385

 

Booster/Additional Shots
Region Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7  days
Capital Region 445,395 847 6,880
Central New York 295,862 743 6,185
Finger Lakes 462,996 1,136 8,852
Long Island 1,060,308 4,343 27,955
Mid-Hudson 811,467 3,126 20,336
Mohawk Valley 157,504 351 3,106
New York City 2,684,453 12,998 73,777
North Country 138,491 202 2,963
Southern Tier 211,104 442 3,753
Western New York 503,364 1,411 8,778
Statewide 6,770,944 25,599 162,585

 

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

