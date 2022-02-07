Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s ProgressCombating Covid-19

3,795 Cases Statewide Yesterday, Lowest Since November 8

New Cases Down More than 40% Over Past Week

New COVID-19 Admissions Down Across All Regions

Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down Nearly 30% Over Past Week

90 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

Kathleen Courtney Hochul is an American lawyer and politician serving as the 57th governor of New York since August 2021. A member of the Democratic Party, Hochul is the first female governor of New York.

“The decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are cause for celebration and hope, but not complacency,” Governor Hochul said. “There is still plenty of progress that can be made to ensure we stop the spread and keep our businesses and schools open. We know the tools that work – please get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, and get boosted once you’re eligible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 90,292
  • Total Positive – 3,795
  • Percent Positive – 4.20%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.53%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,069 (-78)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 422
  • Patients in ICU – 814 (-40)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 452 (-42)
  • Total Discharges – 277,571 (+427)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 90
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,715

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,222

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,213,205
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,225
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 318,830
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Friday, February 4, 2022 Saturday, February 5, 2022 Sunday, February 6, 2022
Capital Region 53.54 54.72 52.58
Central New York 71.22 65.08 61.16
Finger Lakes 44.21 39.45 37.98
Long Island 33.59 32.81 33.45
Mid-Hudson 35.28 32.68 30.88
Mohawk Valley 62.11 58.14 54.22
New York City 31.78 30.29 30.22
North Country 78.42 73.48 70.68
Southern Tier 65.51 57.93 54.77
Western New York 48.80 44.80 42.11
Statewide 40.05 37.78 36.81

 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, February 4, 2022 Saturday, February 5, 2022 Sunday, February 6, 2022
Capital Region 7.77% 8.46% 8.43%
Central New York 9.79% 9.65% 9.58%
Finger Lakes 7.91% 7.55% 7.37%
Long Island 5.49% 5.31% 5.25%
Mid-Hudson 4.93% 4.56% 4.48%
Mohawk Valley 8.26% 7.95% 7.61%
New York City 3.09% 2.93% 2.88%
North Country 11.02% 11.09% 10.81%
Southern Tier 6.76% 6.26% 6.06%
Western New York 8.92% 8.76% 8.57%
Statewide 4.87% 4.65% 4.53%

 

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, February 4, 2022 Saturday, February 5, 2022 Sunday, February 6, 2022
Bronx 2.97% 3.03% 3.06%
Kings 2.93% 2.74% 2.70%
New York 2.77% 2.63% 2.57%
Queens 3.63% 3.35% 3.28%
Richmond 3.85% 3.63% 3.59%

 

Yesterday, 3,795 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,834,305. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 56,760 59
Allegany 8,504 18
Broome 43,083 62
Cattaraugus 14,756 17
Cayuga 15,241 11
Chautauqua 22,830 32
Chemung 20,474 39
Chenango 8,820 19
Clinton 15,424 53
Columbia 9,594 12
Cortland 10,004 11
Delaware 7,367 6
Dutchess 62,287 58
Erie 202,610 205
Essex 5,230 11
Franklin 8,650 22
Fulton 11,921 23
Genesee 13,323 6
Greene 8,252 5
Hamilton 804 1
Herkimer 13,219 20
Jefferson 18,948 44
Lewis 5,967 2
Livingston 11,206 14
Madison 12,316 16
Monroe 147,111 163
Montgomery 11,334 12
Nassau 394,261 255
Niagara 46,440 56
NYC 2,247,329 1,405
Oneida 50,904 58
Onondaga 104,107 139
Ontario 18,937 31
Orange 104,044 72
Orleans 8,388 7
Oswego 23,922 41
Otsego 9,305 14
Putnam 22,993 15
Rensselaer 30,058 37
Rockland 90,239 56
Saratoga 43,946 45
Schenectady 31,597 34
Schoharie 4,768 8
Schuyler 3,275 3
Seneca 5,558 8
St. Lawrence 19,579 24
Steuben 18,911 23
Suffolk 418,796 260
Sullivan 17,830 18
Tioga 10,212 7
Tompkins 16,721 12
Ulster 30,137 24
Warren 12,873 26
Washington 11,512 21
Wayne 16,465 40
Westchester 243,878 107
Wyoming 8,092 5
Yates 3,193 3

 

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 240 167 69.6% 73 30.4%
Central New York 154 106 68.8% 48 31.2%
Finger Lakes 499 247 49.5% 252 50.5%
Long Island 784 399 50.9% 385 49.1%
Mid-Hudson 491 271 55.2% 220 44.8%
Mohawk Valley 108 65 60.2% 43 39.8%
New York City 2,108 988 46.9% 1,120 53.1%
North Country 108 50 46.3% 58 53.7%
Southern Tier 164 84 51.2% 80 48.8%
Western New York 413 218 52.8% 195 47.2%
Statewide 5,069 2,595 51.2% 2,474 48.8%

 

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 90 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,715. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths                        
Albany 2
Allegany 1
Bronx 8
Cayuga 1
Chautauqua 4
Clinton 1
Cortland 1
Dutchess 5
Erie 3
Genesee 1
Herkimer 1
Kings 12
Monroe 3
Montgomery 2
Nassau 1
New York 4
Niagara 1
Orange 2
Oswego 1
Queens 8
Richmond 2
Saratoga 3
Schoharie 1
St. Lawrence 3
Suffolk 12
Sullivan 1
Tompkins 2
Ulster 1
Westchester 3

 

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 6,273 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,874 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location
People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series
Region Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 960,331 148 876,641 214
Central New York 642,304 104 592,804 119
Finger Lakes 858,544 131 793,019 207
Long Island 2,160,246 796 1,909,108 905
Mid-Hudson 1,688,591 816 1,474,172 716
Mohawk Valley 323,206 50 299,465 97
New York City 7,929,379 3,911 6,982,017 5,107
North Country 301,149 48 271,752 61
Southern Tier 436,991 72 398,912 165
Western New York 949,737 197 868,459 283
Statewide 16,250,478 6,273 14,466,349 7,874

 

Booster/Additional Shots
Region Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7  days
Capital Region 438,957 442 8,066
Central New York 290,220 543 7,282
Finger Lakes 454,813 669 10,362
Long Island 1,035,079 2,726 147,552
Mid-Hudson 793,248 2,117 87,609
Mohawk Valley 154,640 242 3,611
New York City 2,618,516 7,840 437,536
North Country 135,659 131 3,511
Southern Tier 207,767 416 4,332
Western New York 495,237 651 10,390
Statewide 6,624,136 15,777 720,251

 

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

# # #

