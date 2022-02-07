Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s ProgressCombating Covid-19

New Cases Down More than 40% Over Past Week

New COVID-19 Admissions Down Across All Regions

Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down Nearly 30% Over Past Week

90 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are cause for celebration and hope, but not complacency,” Governor Hochul said. “There is still plenty of progress that can be made to ensure we stop the spread and keep our businesses and schools open. We know the tools that work – please get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, and get boosted once you’re eligible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 90,292

Total Positive – 3,795

Percent Positive – 4.20%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.53%

Patient Hospitalization – 5,069 (-78)

Patients Newly Admitted – 422

Patients in ICU – 814 (-40)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 452 (-42)

Total Discharges – 277,571 (+427)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 90

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,715

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,222

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,213,205

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,225

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 318,830

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Friday, February 4, 2022 Saturday, February 5, 2022 Sunday, February 6, 2022 Capital Region 53.54 54.72 52.58 Central New York 71.22 65.08 61.16 Finger Lakes 44.21 39.45 37.98 Long Island 33.59 32.81 33.45 Mid-Hudson 35.28 32.68 30.88 Mohawk Valley 62.11 58.14 54.22 New York City 31.78 30.29 30.22 North Country 78.42 73.48 70.68 Southern Tier 65.51 57.93 54.77 Western New York 48.80 44.80 42.11 Statewide 40.05 37.78 36.81

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, February 4, 2022 Saturday, February 5, 2022 Sunday, February 6, 2022 Capital Region 7.77% 8.46% 8.43% Central New York 9.79% 9.65% 9.58% Finger Lakes 7.91% 7.55% 7.37% Long Island 5.49% 5.31% 5.25% Mid-Hudson 4.93% 4.56% 4.48% Mohawk Valley 8.26% 7.95% 7.61% New York City 3.09% 2.93% 2.88% North Country 11.02% 11.09% 10.81% Southern Tier 6.76% 6.26% 6.06% Western New York 8.92% 8.76% 8.57% Statewide 4.87% 4.65% 4.53%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, February 4, 2022 Saturday, February 5, 2022 Sunday, February 6, 2022 Bronx 2.97% 3.03% 3.06% Kings 2.93% 2.74% 2.70% New York 2.77% 2.63% 2.57% Queens 3.63% 3.35% 3.28% Richmond 3.85% 3.63% 3.59%

Yesterday, 3,795 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,834,305. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 56,760 59 Allegany 8,504 18 Broome 43,083 62 Cattaraugus 14,756 17 Cayuga 15,241 11 Chautauqua 22,830 32 Chemung 20,474 39 Chenango 8,820 19 Clinton 15,424 53 Columbia 9,594 12 Cortland 10,004 11 Delaware 7,367 6 Dutchess 62,287 58 Erie 202,610 205 Essex 5,230 11 Franklin 8,650 22 Fulton 11,921 23 Genesee 13,323 6 Greene 8,252 5 Hamilton 804 1 Herkimer 13,219 20 Jefferson 18,948 44 Lewis 5,967 2 Livingston 11,206 14 Madison 12,316 16 Monroe 147,111 163 Montgomery 11,334 12 Nassau 394,261 255 Niagara 46,440 56 NYC 2,247,329 1,405 Oneida 50,904 58 Onondaga 104,107 139 Ontario 18,937 31 Orange 104,044 72 Orleans 8,388 7 Oswego 23,922 41 Otsego 9,305 14 Putnam 22,993 15 Rensselaer 30,058 37 Rockland 90,239 56 Saratoga 43,946 45 Schenectady 31,597 34 Schoharie 4,768 8 Schuyler 3,275 3 Seneca 5,558 8 St. Lawrence 19,579 24 Steuben 18,911 23 Suffolk 418,796 260 Sullivan 17,830 18 Tioga 10,212 7 Tompkins 16,721 12 Ulster 30,137 24 Warren 12,873 26 Washington 11,512 21 Wayne 16,465 40 Westchester 243,878 107 Wyoming 8,092 5 Yates 3,193 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 240 167 69.6% 73 30.4% Central New York 154 106 68.8% 48 31.2% Finger Lakes 499 247 49.5% 252 50.5% Long Island 784 399 50.9% 385 49.1% Mid-Hudson 491 271 55.2% 220 44.8% Mohawk Valley 108 65 60.2% 43 39.8% New York City 2,108 988 46.9% 1,120 53.1% North Country 108 50 46.3% 58 53.7% Southern Tier 164 84 51.2% 80 48.8% Western New York 413 218 52.8% 195 47.2% Statewide 5,069 2,595 51.2% 2,474 48.8%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 90 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,715. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Allegany 1 Bronx 8 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 4 Clinton 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 5 Erie 3 Genesee 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 12 Monroe 3 Montgomery 2 Nassau 1 New York 4 Niagara 1 Orange 2 Oswego 1 Queens 8 Richmond 2 Saratoga 3 Schoharie 1 St. Lawrence 3 Suffolk 12 Sullivan 1 Tompkins 2 Ulster 1 Westchester 3

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 6,273 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,874 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 960,331 148 876,641 214 Central New York 642,304 104 592,804 119 Finger Lakes 858,544 131 793,019 207 Long Island 2,160,246 796 1,909,108 905 Mid-Hudson 1,688,591 816 1,474,172 716 Mohawk Valley 323,206 50 299,465 97 New York City 7,929,379 3,911 6,982,017 5,107 North Country 301,149 48 271,752 61 Southern Tier 436,991 72 398,912 165 Western New York 949,737 197 868,459 283 Statewide 16,250,478 6,273 14,466,349 7,874

Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 438,957 442 8,066 Central New York 290,220 543 7,282 Finger Lakes 454,813 669 10,362 Long Island 1,035,079 2,726 147,552 Mid-Hudson 793,248 2,117 87,609 Mohawk Valley 154,640 242 3,611 New York City 2,618,516 7,840 437,536 North Country 135,659 131 3,511 Southern Tier 207,767 416 4,332 Western New York 495,237 651 10,390 Statewide 6,624,136 15,777 720,251

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

