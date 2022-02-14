Governor Kathy Hochul Has Today, Monday, February 14th, Updated New Yorkers On the State’s Progress Combating COVID-19

2,348 Positive Cases Yesterday – Lowest Since October 25

3,524 COVID-19 Hospitalizations Yesterday – Declined by 1,545 Over Past Week – Lowest Since December 6

Statewide One-Day Positivity is 2.96% – 7-Day Average Positivity 3.08% – 7-Day Average Has Declined for Past 39 Days

Cases and Hospitalizations Continue to Decline Across All Regions

48 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

“We are seeing drastic improvements in the data and it is because of the hard work New Yorkers have been putting in to keep each other safe,” Governor Hochul said. “It’s critically important that everyone eligible get their booster or vaccination as soon as possible, so we can continue our progress and enjoy a happy, healthy spring.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 79,207

Total Positive – 2,348

Percent Positive – 2.96%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.08%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,524 (-64)

Patients Newly Admitted – 290

Patients in ICU – 585 (-23)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 329 (-23)

Total Discharges – 281,307 (+324)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,174

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,254

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,507,254

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 27,417

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 294,049

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022 Capital Region 37.43 31.46 30.76 Central New York 44.64 44.97 43.86 Finger Lakes 26.54 25.46 24.07 Long Island 21.75 19.98 19.08 Mid-Hudson 22.70 21.83 21.12 Mohawk Valley 41.62 38.83 37.50 New York City 22.73 21.24 20.04 North Country 53.74 52.82 52.07 Southern Tier 40.39 40.37 39.88 Western New York 26.52 25.73 24.43 Statewide 26.48 24.95 23.89

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022 Capital Region 6.64% 5.55% 5.32% Central New York 7.76% 7.63% 7.41% Finger Lakes 5.75% 5.44% 5.24% Long Island 3.79% 3.56% 3.43% Mid-Hudson 3.01% 3.01% 2.97% Mohawk Valley 6.32% 6.04% 5.77% New York City 2.21% 2.06% 1.97% North Country 8.35% 8.08% 7.93% Southern Tier 4.80% 4.55% 4.52% Western New York 6.30% 6.06% 5.88% Statewide 3.37% 3.19% 3.08%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022 Bronx 1.91% 1.63% 1.46% Kings 1.90% 1.79% 1.72% New York 1.89% 1.81% 1.75% Queens 3.15% 3.00% 2.86% Richmond 2.48% 2.31% 2.18%

Yesterday 2,348 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,866,986. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,334 42 Allegany 8,636 13 Broome 43,620 41 Cattaraugus 14,946 14 Cayuga 15,404 19 Chautauqua 23,045 17 Chemung 20,699 30 Chenango 8,981 14 Clinton 15,859 46 Columbia 9,717 5 Cortland 10,143 7 Delaware 7,459 13 Dutchess 62,749 33 Erie 204,072 127 Essex 5,328 9 Franklin 8,823 20 Fulton 12,093 11 Genesee 13,427 10 Greene 8,344 6 Hamilton 819 – Herkimer 13,353 17 Jefferson 19,289 25 Lewis 6,028 6 Livingston 11,333 12 Madison 12,509 14 Monroe 148,153 82 Montgomery 11,504 11 Nassau 396,250 160 Niagara 46,803 31 NYC 2,259,112 700 Oneida 51,474 34 Onondaga 105,492 79 Ontario 19,177 24 Orange 104,705 44 Orleans 8,473 – Oswego 24,423 39 Otsego 9,467 13 Putnam 23,131 10 Rensselaer 30,375 23 Rockland 90,758 35 Saratoga 44,496 59 Schenectady 31,958 23 Schoharie 4,834 4 Schuyler 3,328 6 Seneca 5,660 13 St. Lawrence 19,983 29 Steuben 19,188 35 Suffolk 420,599 175 Sullivan 18,002 10 Tioga 10,344 3 Tompkins 17,011 7 Ulster 30,409 13 Warren 13,042 16 Washington 11,662 12 Wayne 16,676 13 Westchester 245,086 88 Wyoming 8,161 3 Yates 3,240 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 184 122 66.30% 62 33.70% Central New York 118 84 71.20% 34 28.80% Finger Lakes 404 185 45.80% 219 54.20% Long Island 544 276 50.70% 268 49.30% Mid-Hudson 321 149 46.40% 172 53.60% Mohawk Valley 86 54 62.80% 32 37.20% New York City 1,362 600 44.10% 762 55.90% North Country 80 42 52.50% 38 47.50% Southern Tier 125 63 50.40% 62 49.60% Western New York 300 156 52.00% 144 48.00% Statewide 3,524 1,731 49.10% 1,793 50.90%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 48 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,174. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 3 Chautauqua 2 Chenango 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 8 Kings 8 Monroe 1 Nassau 2 New York 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 3 Queens 8 Richmond 2 Sullivan 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,429 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,579 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 962,330 191 879,364 208 Central New York 643,837 84 594,565 93 Finger Lakes 860,528 125 795,823 160 Long Island 2,168,982 550 1,920,254 655 Mid-Hudson 1,695,142 423 1,482,026 448 Mohawk Valley 323,926 44 300,609 61 New York City 7,959,891 1,799 7,022,565 4,641 North Country 302,109 42 272,971 48 Southern Tier 437,885 41 400,261 71 Western New York 952,180 130 872,300 194 Statewide 16,306,810 3,429 14,540,738 6,579 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 445,857 462 6,900 Central New York 296,254 392 6,034 Finger Lakes 463,619 623 8,806 Long Island 1,063,024 2,716 27,945 Mid-Hudson 813,172 1,705 19,924 Mohawk Valley 157,754 250 3,114 New York City 2,694,691 10,238 76,175 North Country 138,750 259 3,091 Southern Tier 211,335 231 3,568 Western New York 504,060 696 8,823 Statewide 6,788,516 17,572 164,380

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

