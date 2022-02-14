Governor Kathy Hochul Has Today, Monday, February 14th, Updated New Yorkers On the State’s Progress Combating COVID-19

2,348 Positive Cases Yesterday – Lowest Since October 25

3,524 COVID-19 Hospitalizations Yesterday – Declined by 1,545 Over Past Week – Lowest Since December 6

Statewide One-Day Positivity is 2.96% – 7-Day Average Positivity 3.08% – 7-Day Average Has Declined for Past 39 Days

Cases and Hospitalizations Continue to Decline Across All Regions

48 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday 

Kathleen Courtney Hochul is an American lawyer and politician serving as the 57th governor of New York since August 2021. A member of the Democratic Party, Hochul is the first female governor of New York.

“We are seeing drastic improvements in the data and it is because of the hard work New Yorkers have been putting in to keep each other safe,” Governor Hochul said. “It’s critically important that everyone eligible get their booster or vaccination as soon as possible, so we can continue our progress and enjoy a happy, healthy spring.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 79,207
  • Total Positive – 2,348
  • Percent Positive – 2.96%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.08%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,524 (-64)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 290
  • Patients in ICU – 585 (-23)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 329 (-23)
  • Total Discharges – 281,307 (+324)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,174

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,254

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,507,254
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 27,417
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 294,049
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022
Capital Region 37.43 31.46 30.76
Central New York 44.64 44.97 43.86
Finger Lakes 26.54 25.46 24.07
Long Island 21.75 19.98 19.08
Mid-Hudson 22.70 21.83 21.12
Mohawk Valley 41.62 38.83 37.50
New York City 22.73 21.24 20.04
North Country 53.74 52.82 52.07
Southern Tier 40.39 40.37 39.88
Western New York 26.52 25.73 24.43
Statewide 26.48 24.95 23.89

 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022
Capital Region 6.64% 5.55% 5.32%
Central New York 7.76% 7.63% 7.41%
Finger Lakes 5.75% 5.44% 5.24%
Long Island 3.79% 3.56% 3.43%
Mid-Hudson 3.01% 3.01% 2.97%
Mohawk Valley 6.32% 6.04% 5.77%
New York City 2.21% 2.06% 1.97%
North Country 8.35% 8.08% 7.93%
Southern Tier 4.80% 4.55% 4.52%
Western New York 6.30% 6.06% 5.88%
Statewide 3.37% 3.19% 3.08%

 

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022
Bronx 1.91% 1.63% 1.46%
Kings 1.90% 1.79% 1.72%
New York 1.89% 1.81% 1.75%
Queens 3.15% 3.00% 2.86%
Richmond 2.48% 2.31% 2.18%

 

Yesterday 2,348 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,866,986. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany                                                      57,334                                                                      42
Allegany                                                         8,636                                                                      13
Broome                                                      43,620                                                                      41
Cattaraugus                                                      14,946                                                                      14
Cayuga                                                      15,404                                                                      19
Chautauqua                                                      23,045                                                                      17
Chemung                                                      20,699                                                                      30
Chenango                                                         8,981                                                                      14
Clinton                                                      15,859                                                                      46
Columbia                                                         9,717                                                                        5
Cortland                                                      10,143                                                                        7
Delaware                                                         7,459                                                                      13
Dutchess                                                      62,749                                                                      33
Erie                                                    204,072                                                                   127
Essex                                                         5,328                                                                        9
Franklin                                                         8,823                                                                      20
Fulton                                                      12,093                                                                      11
Genesee                                                      13,427                                                                      10
Greene                                                         8,344                                                                        6
Hamilton                                                            819                                                                       –
Herkimer                                                      13,353                                                                      17
Jefferson                                                      19,289                                                                      25
Lewis                                                         6,028                                                                        6
Livingston                                                      11,333                                                                      12
Madison                                                      12,509                                                                      14
Monroe                                                    148,153                                                                      82
Montgomery                                                      11,504                                                                      11
Nassau                                                    396,250                                                                   160
Niagara                                                      46,803                                                                      31
NYC                                                2,259,112                                                                   700
Oneida                                                      51,474                                                                      34
Onondaga                                                    105,492                                                                      79
Ontario                                                      19,177                                                                      24
Orange                                                    104,705                                                                      44
Orleans                                                         8,473                                                                       –
Oswego                                                      24,423                                                                      39
Otsego                                                         9,467                                                                      13
Putnam                                                      23,131                                                                      10
Rensselaer                                                      30,375                                                                      23
Rockland                                                      90,758                                                                      35
Saratoga                                                      44,496                                                                      59
Schenectady                                                      31,958                                                                      23
Schoharie                                                         4,834                                                                        4
Schuyler                                                         3,328                                                                        6
Seneca                                                         5,660                                                                      13
St. Lawrence                                                      19,983                                                                      29
Steuben                                                      19,188                                                                      35
Suffolk                                                    420,599                                                                   175
Sullivan                                                      18,002                                                                      10
Tioga                                                      10,344                                                                        3
Tompkins                                                      17,011                                                                        7
Ulster                                                      30,409                                                                      13
Warren                                                      13,042                                                                      16
Washington                                                      11,662                                                                      12
Wayne                                                      16,676                                                                      13
Westchester                                                    245,086                                                                      88
Wyoming                                                         8,161                                                                        3
Yates                                                         3,240                                                                        3

 

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 184 122 66.30% 62 33.70%
Central New York 118 84 71.20% 34 28.80%
Finger Lakes 404 185 45.80% 219 54.20%
Long Island 544 276 50.70% 268 49.30%
Mid-Hudson 321 149 46.40% 172 53.60%
Mohawk Valley 86 54 62.80% 32 37.20%
New York City 1,362 600 44.10% 762 55.90%
North Country 80 42 52.50% 38 47.50%
Southern Tier 125 63 50.40% 62 49.60%
Western New York 300 156 52.00% 144 48.00%
Statewide 3,524 1,731 49.10% 1,793 50.90%

 

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 48 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,174. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Albany 1
Bronx 3
Chautauqua 2
Chenango 1
Dutchess 1
Erie 8
Kings 8
Monroe 1
Nassau 2
New York 1
Niagara 1
Oneida 2
Onondaga 3
Queens 8
Richmond 2
Sullivan 1
Wayne 1
Westchester 2

 

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,429 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,579 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location
People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series
Region Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 962,330 191 879,364 208
Central New York 643,837 84 594,565 93
Finger Lakes 860,528 125 795,823 160
Long Island 2,168,982 550 1,920,254 655
Mid-Hudson 1,695,142 423 1,482,026 448
Mohawk Valley 323,926 44 300,609 61
New York City 7,959,891 1,799 7,022,565 4,641
North Country 302,109 42 272,971 48
Southern Tier 437,885 41 400,261 71
Western New York 952,180 130 872,300 194
Statewide 16,306,810 3,429 14,540,738 6,579
Booster/Additional Shots
Region Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7  days
Capital Region 445,857 462 6,900
Central New York 296,254 392 6,034
Finger Lakes 463,619 623 8,806
Long Island 1,063,024 2,716 27,945
Mid-Hudson 813,172 1,705 19,924
Mohawk Valley 157,754 250 3,114
New York City 2,694,691 10,238 76,175
North Country 138,750 259 3,091
Southern Tier 211,335 231 3,568
Western New York 504,060 696 8,823
Statewide 6,788,516 17,572 164,380

 

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

###

