Green Intentions Gone Horribly Bad
By Yonkers City Councilmember Anthony Merante (District 6)

Anthony Merante represents Yonkers City Council District 6. He is also the Yonkers City Council Budget Committee Chairman.

YONKERS, NY —February 1, 2022 — When this proposal was brought before the City Council. I vehemently VOTED NO! The Yonkers City Council has NO RIGHT to dictate consumer choice and certainly NO RIGHT to switch a consumer’s Con Ed choice to another supplier and then put the burden on the residents to Opt-Out. I support the concept of “Green-Energy” but not shoving it down consumers’ throats. I urge Yonkers residents to call Con Edison at 800 -752-6633 and place a “Block” on your account so no unauthorized changes can be made to YOUR ACCOUNT. I will always fight to protect YOUR RIGHTS!

Read The Wall Street Journal Op-Ed entitled Yonkers, NY Pulls a Green-Energy Fast One On Residents By James Hanley

Hanley’s article was informed by Yonkers Politician Ron Matten’s article who first brought the issue to the public’s attention in the Yonkers Tribune. The article is entitled Westchester Power and Community Choice Aggregation By Ron Matten.

 

 

Comments 1

  1. Merante, we appreciate your independence. You are the last independent Republican on the council.
    Merante’s last true man standing. Proof the Republican part is not dead, but on life support.

    Reply

