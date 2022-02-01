YONKERS, NY —February 1, 2022 — When this proposal was brought before the City Council. I vehemently VOTED NO! The Yonkers City Council has NO RIGHT to dictate consumer choice and certainly NO RIGHT to switch a consumer’s Con Ed choice to another supplier and then put the burden on the residents to Opt-Out. I support the concept of “Green-Energy” but not shoving it down consumers’ throats. I urge Yonkers residents to call Con Edison at 800 -752-6633 and place a “Block” on your account so no unauthorized changes can be made to YOUR ACCOUNT. I will always fight to protect YOUR RIGHTS!

