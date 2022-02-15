Home Heating Help May Be Available to You This Winter

Tribune Westchester County, NY, Yorktown, NY Leave a Comment

en Español

U.S. Crongressional candidate Vedat Gashi to soon inform he will vye to represent the communities and people who comprise the newly apportioned and re-districted U.S. District 16.

YORKTOWN, NY — February 15, 2022 — Many are struggling this winter with increases in home heating costs.

You may be eligible for help paying heating and utility expenses to avoid potential service interruptions during the cold weather months through the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) for low- and middle-income residents.

Another available resource is New York’s Energy Affordability Policy (EAP) that requires the state’s major electric and natural gas utilities to provide monthly bill discounts to income eligible customers.

To enroll in the utility bill discount program, customers should contact their individual utility:

Governor Hochul has more information about state effort to help with surging energy prices at https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-urges-con-ed-review-billing-practices-and-announces-actions-continue

en Español

La Ayuda para Calentar el Hogar Puede estar Disponible para Usted este Invierno

Muchos están luchando este invierno con los aumentos en los costos de calefacción del hogar.

Puede encontrar información sobre el tipo de ayuda disponible, los requisitos de elegibilidad y cómo solicitarla en el sitio web de DSS HEAP en https://socialservices.westchestergov.com/home-energy-assistance

Otro recurso disponible es Asequibilidad Energética de Nueva York (New York’s Energy Affordability Policy (EAP) que requiere que las principales empresas de servicios públicos de electricidad y gas natural del estado brinden descuentos en las facturas mensuales a los clientes elegibles según sus ingresos.

Para inscribirse en el programa de descuento en la factura de servicios públicos, los clientes deben comunicarse con su empresa de servicios públicos individual:

La Gobernadora Hochul tiene más información sobre el esfuerzo estatal para ayudar con el aumento de los precios de la energía en https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-urges-con-ed-review-billing-practices-and-announces-actions-continue

Por favor envíe estas noticias electrónicas a familiares y amigos que puedan estar interesados en esta información.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.