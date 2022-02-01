Hon. Ada Medina, Yonkers City Court Judge and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, February 2, 2022 From 10am-12Noon

eHezi Campaign Trail, Governance, History, Law, New York State, People, Political Analysis, Politics, Westchester County, NY, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Callers will be asked to give their first name so they may be referred with respect.

Topics Discussed are Defined Herein.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet-http://tobtr.com/s/12055743 

YONKERS, NY — February 2, 2022 —  The broadcast opens with our initial introduction to the newly appointed Yonkers City Court Justice: Hon. Ada Medina. She was appointed to the bench by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano upon Judge Thomas Quiñones’ election to Supreme Court Justice. Medina will be engaged as an incumbent vying for a full 10-years term on the bench in the November 2022 election cycle. From 10-10:30am.

Medina joins Hon. Karen N. Best, Hon. Arthur J. Doran, III, Hon. Evan Inlaw, Hon. Daniel P. Romano, Hon. Verris B. Shako, and Hon. Elena Goldberg Velazquez on the Yonkers City Court bench.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor follows with respect to hyperlocal ,county, state, national, and international issues and concerns with commensurate analysis. From 10:30am – 12Noon EST.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.