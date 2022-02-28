Irish-American Heritage Month and St. Patrick’s Day: March 2022

WAHINGTON, D.C. — February 28, 2022 — Congress designated March as Irish-American Heritage Month in 1991 and the president issues a proclamation commemorating the occasion each year.

Originally a religious holiday to honor St. Patrick, who introduced Christianity to Ireland in the 5th Century, St. Patrick’s Day has evolved into a celebration of all things Irish. The world’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade occurred on March 17, 1762, in New York City, featuring Irish soldiers who served in the English military. This parade became an annual event, with President Truman attending in 1948.

The following facts are made possible by the invaluable responses to U.S. Census Bureau surveys. We appreciate the public’s cooperation as we continuously measure America’s people, places and economy.

Did You Know?

30.4 million or 9.2%

The number/percentage of U.S. residents who claimed Irish ancestry in 2019. Source: 2019 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates

111,886

The number of foreign-born U.S. residents who reported Ireland as their birthplace in 2019. Source: 2019 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates

438,350

The number of people living in Cook County, Ill., who claimed Irish ancestry in 2019, the largest of any county in the nation. Source:2019 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates

More Stats

For more information on the Irish-American population, see the selected population profile from the 2019 American Community Survey 1-year estimates.