John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Review the 2022 GMC Denali 4WD, Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On The Level – Thursday, February 17, 2022 – 10am-12Noon.

Listen to the broadcast live via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/12058540 

Listeners may make inquiry or comment when staying on topic by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201.

All callers will be asked to share their first name so that we may address them respectfully.

PINEHURST, NC, and YONKERS, NY — February 10, 2022 — John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo,  share their impressions and review of the 2022 GMC Denali 4WD. From 10-10:30am EST.

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor shares the concerns and issues that are most pertinent with respect to the City of Yonkers. From 10:30-11:30am EST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor presents his update regarding Russia’s threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty From 11:30am-12Noon EST.

