John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Review the Hyundai 2022 Tucson Limited Hybrid AWD, Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, Christine Keck, Author of “The Moon Thief”, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On The Level – Thursday, February 10, 2022 – 10AM-12Noon EST

Listen to the broadcast live via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/12055751

Listeners may make inquiry or comment when staying on topic by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201.

All callers will be asked to share their first name so that we may address them respectfully.

PINEHURST, NC, TRUCKEE-TAHOE, CA, and YONKERS, NY — February 10, 2022 — John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, share their impressions and review of the Hyundai 2022 Tucson Limited Hybrid AWD. From 10-10:30am EST.

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor shares the concerns and issues that are most pertinent with respect to the City of Yonkers. From 10:30-11am EST.

Christine Keck, author of The Moon Thief, follows, to reveal the evolution of The Moon Thief, as well as how the illustrations by Heidi Barnett added to mesmerizing the reader to the verbal and visual impact of “the culprit”! From 11-11:30am EST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor breaks the exclusive news with respect to Westchester County Board Legislator Vedat Gashi, a Yorktown, NY resident’s contemplated run for U.S. Senate District 16 that was only recently reapportioned to newly defined geographical boundaries. Additionally, we break the news of U.S. Naval Officer John P. ‘Sean’ Coffey, Esq. who was late yesterday afternoon confirmed as General Counsel of the Department of the Navy by 79 members of the US Senate. He is tasked to oversee the 1,500-plus lawyers that are stationed in naval bases around the globe. From 11:30am-12Noon EST