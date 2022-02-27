John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., Domestic Political Analyst / Pundit, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, February 28, 2022 from 10am-12Noon

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12064863

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — February 28, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher/Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has introduced a cyber security task force with Ruth Walter Chair of the Cyber Security Task Force. We make inquiry as to what or why the rationale for this position is required. Is there a deficiency in the county’s security capacity? Is there another concern? White Plains State Senators call for a freeze on Con Ed rate hikes to relieve consumers’ inability to meet rising electricity bills. The White Plains Business Improvement District is launching the March 1st spring into self fare at grooming, beauty, skin care and specialty services in downtown White Plains — 25% off as of Monday, March 1st. White Plains High School Principal issues statement over an attack that took place last week in which a student was videoed while being assaulted by fellow students in the men’s lavatory. The principal is understood to be reviewing the Code of Conduct . The incident is still under police investigation. From 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst/Pundit opens the second segment.

He delves into “Truth Social,” Donald Trumps new social network to which Nick Fuentes, is labeled a “white supremacist” in Justice Department filings. “Truth Social”, Donald Trump’s new social network, has an account for Nick Fuentes. The finding was gleaned by a screenshot of the account shared with Axios. The Trump-backed network is evidently welcoming a figure barred by mainstream social media and shunned by some other conservative platforms, including Gettr, the app created by former Trump aide Jason Miller. Is it likely that viewers will ever learn of Nick Fuentes’ “white supremacist” credentials when he is online? If so, will it likely engage or disengage the public? How does Trump sustain his momentum? Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene addressed the America First Political Action Committee’s conference on Saturday, an event organized by Nick Fuentes, who has been labeled a “white supremacist” by the Justice Department. Greene is the second Republican representative — along with Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar — to associate herself with the racist fringe group. The Biden Administration plans to accelerate the return of the federal workforce this week, as the White House seeks to show the country that in-person work can be safe. President Biden is advising that most Americans can safely return to the workplace. Biden’s team is discussing the best way to send a clear back-to-work signal to America — perhaps in the State of the Union address on Tuesday, or in a separate COVID speech later in March. U.S. Capitol Police will fence off the Capitol building ahead of a possible demonstration that could aim to disrupt Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the agency said in a statement Sunday. The Capitol has had several major security incidents recently, including the Jan. 6 riot in 2021, and officials are now on high alert in the face of potential threats wrote Axios’ Andrew Solendar. From 10:30-11am EST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor delves into the latest hyperlocal, city, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. 11am-12Noon EST.