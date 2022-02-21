John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Ron Matten, Yonkers Politician, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, February 21, 2022 from 10am-12Noon

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12058542

WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — February 21, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher / Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

The assault of a White Plains High School student attacked and beaten in a boy’s school bathroom was filmed on video camera. Four students White Plains High School students are seen on video getting slapped in the face, punched and kicked while on the floor. White Plains Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca was outraged upon seeing the video. While Dr. Ricca was informed that the student who was attacked was known to the assailants, As for the student being hit and kicked, Ricca said that the individual was not seriously hurt, “But I’ll tell you who is not alright: The school community is not alright. We are not OK!” At issue may be how and why we have degenerated into hurting people we know and people we don’t know, and most especially, why? We make inquiry as to why Westchester County has chosen to form an opioid response and overdose initiative in light of a rise in overdose deaths in the last 2 years by expanding availability, and the public to administer overdose intervention treatment, Narcan, lockboxes and Fentanyl test strips. Is this change of course a response to the failed interdiction by law enforcement? Why are banned substances still able to encroach and undermine societal standards and law? What does the Covid-19 pandemic have to do with this issue? We are told that Westchester County Departments of Community Mental Health, Health, Social Services, Public Safety, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the County Executive’s Office have partnered with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, and local and federal law enforcement to launch the Opioid Response and Overdose Prevention Initiative (ORI). The ORI brings together key stakeholders from across Westchester County who work collaboratively to prevent overdose deaths, and save lives. If that were the case, that they prevent overdose deaths how and why ha the collaboration failed? 10-10:30am

Ron Matten follows thereafter. We learn of his exercise routine, and inquire what sustains his lifestyle regimen, whether his personal challenge was emboldened and energized by Internet associates and who also took on the challenge and supported each other in that effort.The question was and still remains over whether the lifestyle change is mental or physical,or is that dependent on the day?

Ron Matten has undertaken a workout regimen to sustain himself, and those who have joined him through the finals months of winter and the beginning days of spring. We learn if his effort has encouraged him or if it has defeated him and learn as to why. Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has asserted that crime statistics have waned. We question the integrity of that premise. From 10:30-11am EST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor delves into the latest hyperlocal, city, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. 11am-12Noon EST.