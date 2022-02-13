John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, January 14, 2022 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast:

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — January 14, 2022 — We open today’s Westchester On the Level Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher/Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter White Plains CitizeNetReporter. From 10-10:30am.

John Bailey shares how Black athletes first came to play professional football. February 12th was the 212th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birth, and fittingly, John examined his career as the nation’s Chief Executive during the bloodiest war in American history, as well as his contributions to public service, his impact on American public administration. Lincoln preserved the Federal Union during the Civil War, issued the Emancipation Proclamation, among many other accomplishments. Abe Naparstek and David Katz were interview with regard to the future of solar power and if they can bring down the cost of electric bills for new and existing apartments. With time remaining, we discuss New York State’s latest results with respect to Covid-19 infection rates, and why those elected to government are taking the brunt of the criticism despite a large segment of the population not being vaccinated. It has been learned through recent study why fitted masks like N95s are superior to surgical masks. Why does government not advise the public? Also, while US hospitalizations are falling, COVID-19 variants concern experts.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit shares his analysis on a panoply of of domestic issues, among others. From 10:30-11am.

It seems neither President Biden nor former President Trump have the majority of their respective parties’ full support when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, a CNN poll out Sunday found. The poll’s results indicate many voters would like to see their party find an alternative to Biden or Trump, even though few people have specific candidates in mind as prospective replacements. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday played up Republican support for Judge J. Michelle Childs to become President’s Biden’s Supreme Court pick, saying that “anyone else would be problematic.” Childs has emerged as a finalist to be the first Black woman on the court, according to multiple reports, and has won bipartisan favor from her state’s leading lawmakers: Graham and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D). “Defund the Police” is “not the position of the Democratic Party,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told ABC’s “This Week” Sunday in response to Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who said she will persist using the slogan despite her colleagues’ disapproval. The position has driven a wedge between progressive and moderate Democrats, with those who support it largely taking the blame for Democratic losses in 2020 House elections. David McCormick, the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates who is running for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, will air a “Let’s go Brandon” ad during the Super Bowl Sunday, Fox News first reported. The 30-second spot aims to underscore the problems facing the Biden administration — including inflation, rising crime rates, immigration and the U.S.’ pullout from Afghanistan — while the “Let’s go Brandon” chant can be heard in the background.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor speaks to international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:00am-12Noon.