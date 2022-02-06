John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, Ron Matten, Yonkers Politician, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, February 7, 2022 from 10am-12Noon

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12055747

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — February 7, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher /Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

Newspapers, Pundits, Politicians, Governors, Parents, Companies, and the President are urging fans to enjoy the Covid Bowl. Is the Covid Bowl the harbinger of better days? Are we being premature or prudent. Must elected official pontificate on outcome when Covid-19 is still mutating? Perhaps when we can get an annual inoculation against Covid-19 we will have solved a concern as we have with the annual flu shot. The lease on the current rented Senior Center, in the basement of the Armory on Mitchell Place and S. Broadway, will expire in about 6 to 7 years. The Center was flooded in 2021, became unusable, and required extensive repairs. Senior activities have since been held in the White Plains Public Library, and before that, outdoors in a park. Activities will resume in the Armory basement in the spring. White Plains needs a new Senior Center befitting a City that is encouraging the building of many more apartments, more arts, and more restaurants. It needs a center to provide space for seniors to socialize, exercise, eat together, and learn and practice new skills. What should a new White Plains Senior Center include? It should have accessibility; enough large rooms, and one with a stage, so that arranging a lunch time holiday party won’t preempt popular morning exercise classes; places for informal socializing; a walking track; a library; space for a meal program with up-to-date equipment; a computer room; a room for nurse consultation in privacy; a safe area for drop-offs and for parking; offices for personnel. What about placing the Senior Center on an entry-level floor in one of the new residences to be built on the Winbrook campus? Your reporter was queried by a telephone survey conducted this week comparing Mike Spano, Mayor of Yonkers with various politicians and political candidates, asking specifically whom I would vote for if Mike Spano were running against incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman currently representing New York’s 16th Congressional District. From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, National Political Analyst and Pundit shares his analysis on the following issues …

Former Vice-President Mike Pence said “… I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said at an event on Friday. “The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone.” On the “Fox News Sunday” broadcast with Martha MacCallum, Wyoming Republican Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said he believes the former vice-president did his “constitutional duty” by certifying the 2020 election. Pence’s remarks also came on the same day that the Republican National Committee censured Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for their past criticism of Trump and their involvement in the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol. Is the Republican message still controlled by Donald Trump? If so,what does it portend for the nation? Juxtaposed to the Republican, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has a brewing civil war on his hands as Democratic activists turn up the volume on talk about challenging Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in future Democratic primaries. It seems more centrist members of Schumer’s caucus want to move past the internal battles over President Biden’s ”Build Back Better” agenda and filibuster reform, issues that separated Manchin and Sinema from the rest of the caucus. Liberal lawmakers and many Democratic activists are still fuming over the failure to pass a sweeping climate and social spending bill or voting rights legislation — and the undermining roles Manchin and Sinema played in the legislative defeat. Schumer faces a re-election bid this year. Is he vulnerable to any expression of support for Manchin or Sinema fueling calls for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortz (D-N.Y.) to challenge him in the primary or — more likely — merely erode his margin of victory in the primary or general election by dampening enthusiasm among Democratic voters. Is there an ongoing battle for the soul of Democratic Party, whether the Democrats are a corporate driven party or a party of the people; Joe Manchin and Sinema represent the leading faction of the push to be friendly to corporate power. is the political divide centered on these concerns? I governance in America about serving the public interest or serving corporate America? From 10:30-11am EST.

Ron Matten, engaged in a recent effort vying for Yonkers City Council President follows:

Ron Matten has undertaken a workout regimen to sustain himself, and those who have joined him through the finals months of winter and the beginning days of spring. We learn if his effort has encouraged him or if it has defeated him. We. anticipate it is the former. We discuss whether New York State or local municipalities should engage in zoning regulations. We question the integrity of purpose and outcome when one or the other, and which is pertinent and learn why. Read: Leave Zoning Where it Belongs: In the Hands of the Community 11-11:30am EST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor delves into te latest hyperlocal, city, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. 11:30am-12Noon EST.