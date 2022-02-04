Legislations & Codes Committee Meeting – Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. EST at Yonkers City Hall Chambers

Tribune Archives, Governance, History, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, Legislation, Political Analysis, Politics, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Yonkers City Council Legislation & Codes Committee

The slated agenda will contend with the following concerns:

1. A General Ordinance Amending Chapter 20 of the Yonkers City Code in regard to “hawking”, “peddling” and “commercial soliciting”.

2. Any additional items that may properly come before this committee.
# # #

Anthony J. Merante – Committee Chair, Councilmember, District 6

Committee Members:

Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy

Councilmember Tasha Diaz (Majority Leader), District 1

Councilmember John Rubbo (Majority Whip), District 4

Councilmember Corazon Pineda-Isaac, District 2 

# # # # #

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office:  (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029