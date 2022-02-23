MaryJane Shimsky Defeats Abinanti to Win Democratic Nomination at Westchester Democrats’ Mini-Convention

GREENBURGH, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — February 23, 2022 — County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky’s campaign for New York State Assembly received a big boost last night when she won the Westchester Democratic Party’s nomination at a mini-convention. She defeated incumbent Tom Abinanti for the Democratic nomination in the 92nd Assembly District, which includes most of Greenburgh, Mount Pleasant, and parts of Yonkers.

“I am am honored to have the support of the Democratic Party. Democratic leaders in the 92nd District know that we need change and new energy, with an Assemblymember who listens and truly upholds our progressive values,” said MaryJane Shimsky. “The last few years have shown the importance of collaborative leadership, and the need for leaders who listen to scientists and public health experts. I have spent my career building strong coalitions and delivering tangible results. As Assemblymember, I’ll be ready to hit the ground running to strengthen our resiliency, improve our public health resources, promote social justice, and rebuild our infrastructure.”

First elected to the Board of Legislators in 2011, Shimsky has delivered infrastructure improvements, advanced resiliency and pollution-cutting initiatives, and fought to improve public health, including addressing the opioid epidemic. She became Majority Leader in 2020 and represents the 12th District which includes most of the Town of Greenburgh (Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Edgemont, and much of Hartsdale). From 2007 to 2010, she was Community Relations Director for Assemblyman Richard Brodsky. Shimsky graduated from Yale University, and earned her law degree from New York University School of Law and her PhD in History from the City University of New York.

The Primary Election is scheduled for June 28th, 2022.

For more information, please visit https://shimsky4assembly.com.