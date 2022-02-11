Max Rose Endorsed By New York State Court Officers Association

STATEN ISLAND, NY — February 10, 2022 — Former Congressman and combat veteran Max Rose received the endorsement of the New York State Court Officers Association (NYSCOA).

“I am so proud to stand here today to accept the endorsement of the New York State Court Officers Association,” said Max Rose. “The Court officers are an integral part of our justice system and do a job that is absolutely vital in keeping New York City safe and in ensuring that our courts and our justice system are operational. When COVID-19 first started ravaging our city I helped provide critical PPE to our district attorneys for them to distribute to the courts so they could safely open up because staying home was not an option for these brave officers. The people who stand with me today are heroes and that is why I am honored to have the endorsement of the New York State Court Officers Association.”

“I am here today endorsing Max Rose for Congress because he has always been there, without fail or question, for my members,” stated Dennis Quirk, the President of NYSCOA. “Whether it was getting PPE to help open up the courts during the early days of COVID or supporting our members, he was always a phone call away. Max has served this country both in Afghanistan and in Congress, and he has always shown the courageous leadership necessary to get results for our district. That is the type of leadership NY-11 and this country as a whole need, and that is why I am proud to stand by him today and offer our endorsement.”

Watch the full press conference here: https://fb.watch/b5cr2j3Fqj/

# # #

Max Rose is the former Congressmember for New York’s 11th Congressional District which is currently made up of Staten Island and parts of Southern Brooklyn. He served in the war in Afghanistan, earning a Purple Heart and Bronze star for his service. After Congress, Rose served as a Senior Adviser to the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.